BIM Awards 2023

Award Winners

Architectural Services Department, HKSAR

Shui On Joint Venture

Design and Construction of Drainage Services Department Office Building at Cheung Sha Wan Sewage Pumping Station

 

Architectural Services Department, HKSAR

Shui On Joint Venture

WSP Hong Kong Limited

Redevelopment of Kwai Chung Hospital (Phase 2)

Architectural Services Department, HKSAR

TFP Farrells Limited

Expansion of Museum Project at Tsim Sha Tsui East

Drainage Services Department, HKSAR Government

Kwan Lee – Chun Wo Joint Venture

Blue BIM Limited

Sau Nga Road Stormwater Storage Scheme

 
Paul Y. - Qianhai Joint Venture

 Vircon Limited

Additional District Cooling System (DCS) at the Kai Tak Development (KTD)

 

 

Industry Influencer Award

Hong Kong Housing Authority, HKSAR Government

BIM-enabled Systematic Approach to Foundation Design (BIM-SAFD) 2.0

Honorable Mentions

Airport Authority Hong Kong

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

Contract 3310 North Runway Modification Works

 

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

Main Contract Works for New Acute Hospital at Kai Tak Development (Site B)

 

Civil Engineering and Development Department, HKSAR Government

AECOM Asia Company Limited

CRCC - Paul Y. Joint Venture

Tyfron Consultancy Limited

Fanling North New Development Area, Phase 1: Fanling Bypass Eastern Section (Shung Him Tong to Kau Lung Hang)

 

Drainage Services Department, HKSAR Government

AECOM Asia Company Limited

Paul Y. - CREC Joint Venture

The Jardine Engineering Corporation Limited

Yuen Long Effluent Polishing Plant - Stage 1

 

Hong Kong Housing Authority, HKSAR Government

BIM SMAiRT - Revolutionising Public Housing Design with the power of Artificial Intelligence

Water Supplies Department, The Government of the HKSAR

AtkinsRéalis

China International Water & Electric Corporation

Tyfron Consultancy Limited

Contract no. 5/WSD/18 - Water Supply to New Housing Developments in Sheung Shui and Fanling – Mainlaying in Sheung Shui and Fanling areas

 

Water Supplies Department, The Government of the HKSAR

AtkinsRéalis

Ming Hing Waterworks Engineering Company Limited

Shenzhen Yuegang Technology Company Limited

Revolutionizing Large Diameter Water Mains Management and Pumping System Control with AI-Driven BIM and GIS Integration

Young BIMer of the Year

Chow Ho Cheung, Andrew

Rebar Detailing Design for MiC Modules to Facilitate Digital Fabrication and Generate Rebar Bending Schedule

Outstanding Students

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

GONG Xingbo, XU Yuqing and KWOK Helen Hoi Ling

BIM-based Automated Embodied Carbon Quantification and Analysis for Typical Buildings

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

ZHANG Jiaying, CHAN Chi Chun and KWOK Helen Hoi Ling

Enhancement of HVAC systems for Improved Indoor Air Quality and Occupant Thermal Comfort using BIM-Supported Computational Approach

