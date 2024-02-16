Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Design and Construction of Drainage Services Department Office Building at Cheung Sha Wan Sewage Pumping Station
Redevelopment of Kwai Chung Hospital (Phase 2)
Expansion of Museum Project at Tsim Sha Tsui East
Sau Nga Road Stormwater Storage Scheme
Additional District Cooling System (DCS) at the Kai Tak Development (KTD)
BIM-enabled Systematic Approach to Foundation Design (BIM-SAFD) 2.0
Contract 3310 North Runway Modification Works
Main Contract Works for New Acute Hospital at Kai Tak Development (Site B)
Fanling North New Development Area, Phase 1: Fanling Bypass Eastern Section (Shung Him Tong to Kau Lung Hang)
Yuen Long Effluent Polishing Plant - Stage 1
BIM SMAiRT - Revolutionising Public Housing Design with the power of Artificial Intelligence
Contract no. 5/WSD/18 - Water Supply to New Housing Developments in Sheung Shui and Fanling – Mainlaying in Sheung Shui and Fanling areas
Revolutionizing Large Diameter Water Mains Management and Pumping System Control with AI-Driven BIM and GIS Integration
Rebar Detailing Design for MiC Modules to Facilitate Digital Fabrication and Generate Rebar Bending Schedule
BIM-based Automated Embodied Carbon Quantification and Analysis for Typical Buildings
Enhancement of HVAC systems for Improved Indoor Air Quality and Occupant Thermal Comfort using BIM-Supported Computational Approach