Autodesk Hong Kong

BIM Awards 2022

Award Winners

Architectural Services Department, HKSAR

Heritage Building Information Modelling for Cultural Heritage Conservation at Tai Fu Tai Mansion
 

Architectural Services Department, HKSAR

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

China State Construction International Medical Industry Development Company Limited

Design and Construction of Community Isolation and Treatment Facilities at Penny’s Bay and Area Adjacent to the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal

 

Architectural Services Department, HKSAR

Shui On Joint Venture

Vircon Limited

A purpose-built Multi-Welfare Services Complex in Area 29 of Kwu Tung North New Development Area

 

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

The HENDERSON

 

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

Leader Bright Limited

ATAL Engineering Group

SOGO Kai Tak

 

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

Swire Properties Limited

Two Taikoo Place

 

Hong Kong Baptist University

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

China State Construction Science and Technology Limited

Transcendence Company Limited

P&T Architects and Engineers Limited

Jockey Club Campus of Creativity (JC³)

 

Water Supplies Department, HKSAR Government

ATAL – Chun Wo – Ming Hing Joint Venture

Summit Technology (Hong Kong) Limited

In-situ Reprovisioning of Sha Tin Water Treatment Works (South Works) - Water Treatment Works and Ancillary Facilities

 

Honorable Mention

Agrivert Limited

Alchmex International Construction Limited

The Jardine Engineering Corporation Limited

WSP (Asia) Limited

O▪PARK2

 

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

CLP Ma Sik Road Substation

 

Drainage Services Department, HKSAR Government

AECOM Asia Company Limited

Kwan Lee - Chun Wo Joint Venture

DC/2018/07 Shek Wu Hui Effluent Polishing Plant – Main Works Stage 1 – Civil Works for Sewage Treatment Facilities

 

Drainage Services Department, HKSAR Government

AECOM Asia Company Limited

Paul Y. - CREC Joint Venture

Yuen Long Effluent Polishing Plant – Main Works for Stage 1

 

Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR

The First MiMEP Pilot Project in EMSTF - Chiller Plant Replacement at Tai Lung Veterinary Laboratory

 

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Andrew Lee King Fun & Associates Architects Limited

David S.K. Au & Associates Limited

Main Works Contract for Development of Micro-Electronics Centre

 

Water Supplies Department, HKSAR Government

5/WSD/19 - Improvement to Dongjiang Water Mains P4 at Sheung Shui and Fanling

 

Outstanding BIM Applications - Project Safety and Risk Management

Hong Kong Housing Authority, HKSAR

BIM for Construction / Safety Planning and Risk Mitigation

Outstanding Student

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

OpenBIM-based Design Optimisation and Prefabrication Automation of Steel Reinforcement