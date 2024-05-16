Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
This year will be the 18th Building Information Modelling Awards (BIM Awards), organized by Autodesk Far East Limited. The annual BIM Awards aims at recognizing professionals and educators in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) industry, who are driving the industry’s transformation through the use of building information modelling (BIM), and shaping the industry towards a more efficient and sustainable era.