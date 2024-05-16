Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2024

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: 12 JULY 2024

Credit/Copyright Attribution: YiuCheung/Shutterstock.com

Autodesk Hong Kong BIM Awards 2024

This year will be the 18th Building Information Modelling Awards (BIM Awards), organized by Autodesk Far East Limited. The annual BIM Awards aims at recognizing professionals and educators in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) industry, who are driving the industry’s transformation through the use of building information modelling (BIM), and shaping the industry towards a more efficient and sustainable era.

TIMELINE

  • Submission Deadline:  12 JULY

  • Judging Process:  AUGUST

  • Result Announcement:  SEPTEMBER

  • Award Ceremony:   NOVEMBER / DECEMBER

Enquiry Hotline: +852 2312 0226

Contact Person:
Sharon Chan (sharon.chan@autodesk.com)
Carol Poon (carol.poon@autodesk.com)