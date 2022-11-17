Account management basics

Delete an account

Delete your account to remove personal data and unsubscribe from Autodesk marketing communications. We may retain certain data for legal and internal business purposes, such as fraud prevention, in accordance with applicable laws. When your account and personal data are deleted, you will no longer have access to your products, services, or files.

 

If you have an active subscription that you purchased through Autodesk, we will cancel your subscription and delete your account. If you purchased through a partner, contact your partner to cancel that portion of your account before continuing. If any of your subscriptions are on auto-renewal, you must turn it off first. Allow up to 45 days to process your request.

 

Corporate accounts: If your account is associated with a corporate account, we may contact you for more information or direct you to your account administrator. If you are an assigned user of a corporate account, contact your administrator to remove you from all products and services before deleting your account.

Alternatives to deleting your account

Before deleting your account, consider the following options:

Note: After you delete your account, you will no longer have access to your files. Be sure to download your files before proceeding.

  1. Sign in to your account at profile.autodesk.com/security.
  2. Click Start Deletion under Delete account and data.
  3. Review the alternative actions to make sure you want to delete the account and not limit emails, turn off auto-renew, delete a user, or cancel a trial.
  4. If you’re sure you want to delete the account, click Continue With Deletion. You'll be asked to re-authenticate your sign-in information for security purposes.
  5. Select email, text, or call to receive a verification code. Text and call options are only available if you have previously set up two-step verification on your account.
  6. Click Continue With Deletion.
  7. Enter the verification code and click Continue With Deletion. A verification screen displays.
    Note: Once an account is deleted, you are unable to create a new account with the same email address for 45 days.

Recover your account

You can recover your account within 5 days in the following ways:

  • Click Recover My Account in the confirmation email.
  • Sign in to profile.autodesk.com/security and click Recover My Account under Delete account and data.

Remove information from our system

If you don't have an Autodesk Account and would like to have your information removed from our system, complete the online form to process your request.

 

To learn more about our deletion, storage, and data retention policies, see our Privacy Statement (US site).

