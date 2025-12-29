Account management basics

Automatic renewal

Most renewed and newly purchased subscriptions will automatically renew unless you turn off auto-renew in your Autodesk account. This option simplifies the process of renewal and ensures no interruption to your access.

 

You can change your auto-renew settings, either individually or in bulk, at any time prior to your renewal date and up to 30 days (monthly) or 45 days (annual and multi-year) after your expiration date.

 

Renew an individual subscription automatically

To ensure that your auto-renewal is successful on the renewal date, your recurring payment method must be valid and auto-renew turned on.

  1. Sign in to your Autodesk account- Billings and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts.
  2. In the subscription list select a product to open the subscription details and review the payment method on file.
  3. Under Auto-renew, choose Turn On to ensure automatic renewal processes on the renewal date.

You will receive an email confirmation.

 

Renew multiple subscriptions automatically

You can turn on auto-renewal for up to 100 subscriptions at once with the bulk auto-renewal feature.

  1. Sign in to your Autodesk account - Billings and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts.
  2. In the subscription list use filter to generate a selected list of subscriptions or start from the Bulk actions menu.
  3. From the Bulk actions menu, select Manage auto-renew.
  4. Choose to turn subscription auto-renew on.
  5. Select the checkbox at the top of the list to turn subscription auto-renew on.
  6. Select Continue and follow the on-screen instructions.

