Create an Autodesk account to manage your subscription software and profile.

This account gives you access to most Autodesk sites, so you do not need to register again for each website.

Resolve sign-in issues

Once your account is created, you should be able to sign in to manage.autodesk.com. If you have sign-in issues, try the following:

  1. Confirm your username. If you have multiple Autodesk Accounts, make sure you use the email address associated with the account and role you’re trying to access.
  2. Clear your cache. Try clearing your browser cache and sign in again.
  3. Close and reopen your browser. After you clear the cache and browsing data, you may need to restart your browser.
  4. Try a different browser. Your browser may not be compatible with the site. Use a different browser (Chrome or Firefox are recommended) or update to the most current version.

Note: If your company has single sign-on, see Single sign-on troubleshooting.

 

If you're still not able to sign in, contact us for help.

