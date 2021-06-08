Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb is an additive manufacturing software tool used for preparing, cleaning, slicing, toolpathing, simulating additive manufacturing, and much more. You can use Netfabb to automate additive manufacturing processes, organize and nest parts for build packing, clean up mesh data to be manufacturable, and even create custom adaptive lattice forms. Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb is an ideal tool for any industrial-grade additive manufacturing workflow, regardless of technology.