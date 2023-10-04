How to buy
Now, recent graduates, freelancers, hobbyists and 3D artists just starting out have a more affordable way to access Maya®. If you're just out of school, an indie artist, or you just love to make awesome stuff in 3D, you could be eligible to subscribe to Maya Indie®. Create like a pro at a price you can afford.
Note: This offer is subject to certain restrictions.
Please see our frequently asked questions (FAQs) for more details.
By clicking on the "Buy Maya Indie" button below, I acknowledge that I meet the eligibility requirements needed to access Maya Indie.
If you are found to be ineligible, Autodesk may suspend or terminate your Maya Indie subscription.
You are eligible to subscribe to Maya Indie if you meet the following requirements.
Maya Indie has the same features and functionality as the full software version of Maya.
There is no free-trial period available for Maya Indie. However, a free trial version is available for Maya.
Maya Indie is only available as an annual subscription.
Only qualified educational institutions and current students are eligible for a student license. The student license can only be used for learning, training, or research. Maya Indie can be used for commercial, professional, or other for-profit purposes.
Similar to other Autodesk subscriptions, Maya Indie will auto-renew at the end of the contract term except for the India and China estores where the subscription will need to be renewed manually as auto-renewal is not available. Learn more about managing auto-renewal settings here.
Unlike a Student license, the Maya Indie is available for commercial purposes, as long as you meet the eligibility requirements (see question 1).
Maya Indie has all of the same features and capabilities as the full version, including the integrated Arnold renderer.
If the contracting company has contracted you to deliver a specific digital product (such as a model or rendered frame) that is valued less than $100,000 USD*, you may use Maya Indie.
However, if that company has hired you for your time to work on a project, a full commercial license would have to be purchased for the duration that you are working on the project.
*Note that this limit varies depending on the country of use.
If your game has received funding over the threshold of $100,000 USD*, you are not eligible for Maya Indie and must use the full commercial versions of Maya.
*Note that this limit varies depending on the country of use.
If you have not formed a legal entity and the gross revenue from the side project is under $100,000 USD*, you are each eligible for Maya Indie.
*Note that this limit varies depending on the country of use.
Yes, you can use Maya Indie until your revenues reach $100,000 USD* at which point you would switch to the full commercial version of Maya.
*Note that this limit varies depending on the country of use.
Autodesk Maya Indie is intended to provide independent artists with a more affordable way to license Maya on their commercial projects. However, it is not intended to be used by people or organizations that generate more than $100,000 USD* per year in revenues or on projects with budgets of over $100,000 USD.
Note that if you are working-for-hire for an organization that generates more than $100,000 USD per year you cannot obtain a license to use Maya Indie – whether you are a freelancer, a contractor a part-time or a full-time employee. In this case you must use a full subscription license. The company must either purchase a license for you or you may purchase one yourself (whether you charge it to the company you are working for or not). This is intended to prevent companies from avoiding paying Autodesk for the software license they use on their projects.
This restriction applies when working-for-hire for an organization that makes over $100,000 USD per year. The restriction does not apply to the sale of digital goods to such organizations – as long as your total annual revenue from such sales does not exceed the $100,000 USD threshold.
Here are some example scenarios to help you better understand when and where you are eligible to use Maya Indie:
The key distinction is whether what you are doing can be reasonably considered to be your own work or whether you are working for hire. If you are producing and selling your own intellectual property (IP) and make less than $100,000 USD/yr doing so, you qualify to use Maya Indie. If you are working for hire for an organization that makes over $100,000 USD a year, even if you are making less, then you do not qualify to use Maya Indie. We expect companies making more than $100,000/yr to pay for the full commercial licenses of the software they need (as well as the artists).
*Note that this limit varies depending on the country of use.