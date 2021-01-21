Try Maya for free for 30 Days

What you can do with Maya

Image courtesy of Qvisten Animation

Create expansive worlds, complex characters, and dazzling effects

  • Bring believable characters to life with engaging animation tools.
  • Shape 3D objects and scenes with intuitive modeling tools.
  • Create realistic effects—from explosions to cloth simulation.

Maya Trial download frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How do I download Maya?

Autodesk provides download and install instructions both for individuals and for administrators. Individuals should sign into their Autodesk Account or education site. Find your product and click View Downloads. Select the version, platform, and language and then select a download method. For more information, visit Where to download products and updates.

How long is the Maya free trial?

Trial versions of Autodesk software offer the chance to explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited term (typically 30 days). To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial period ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method at the start of the trial, it will expire automatically.

How do I extend the Maya free trial?

If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can purchase a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only) or purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.

How do I troubleshoot Maya download issues?

If your installation or product download fails, try using the Browser Download method instead (not available in macOS). We recommend disabling pop-up blockers and trying a different browser, such as Chrome or Explorer. For more solutions, check out our guide to troubleshooting Autodesk product download issues (US Site).

Where do I download free Maya software for students?

Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as you still are eligible. f you are a student or educator, you can access free Maya software with an Autodesk Education plan (US Site).

How do I convert my Maya free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or visit the Maya product center. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

Will the files and customizations I make in the Maya trial be saved when I subscribe?

When you trial and subscribe using the same Autodesk account, all your project files, preferences, settings, and customizations made in Maya during the trial period will be transferred and accessible.

What are the system requirements to download and install my trial?

