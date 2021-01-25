MAC-COMPATIBLE SOFTWARE

Autodesk provides many native Mac products for 3D modeling, CAD, rendering (US Site)

, animation, VFX (US Site), and digital imagery.

In addition, we provide full support for a number of products when used on the Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac.