MAC-COMPATIBLE PROGRAMS
CAD software for Mac
Autodesk's industry-leading CAD software available for Mac OS X.
Our most popular 2D and 3D CAD software now available for Mac. AutoCAD for Mac delivers the same functionality as the Windows version but takes advantage of the OS X environment with a familiar interface. AutoCAD for Mac helps architects, engineers, and construction professionals create 2D and 3D drawings and speed up the design process with AutoCAD's robust set of features and automation workflows.
Free for startups and hobbyists, Fusion 360 for Mac delivers unified CAD, CAM, and PCB software (US Site)in a flexible, complete package available for Mac OS and mobile devices. Fusion 360 for Mac provides a collaborative platform to help streamline the product development process from design to manufacturing.
Speed up your product design workflows with Inventor. Perfect for mechanical design (US Site), product simulation (US Site), and tooling creation, Inventor delivers a complete set of professional-grade product design and engineering tools. While Inventor does not have a native Mac installation, it can be installed on a Macintosh computer with a Windows partition utilizing Boot Camp or Parallels.
The AutoCAD mobile app is fully compatible with the iPad Pro, allowing you to upload, open, create, and edit DWG™ drawings. The mobile app also fully supports Apple Pencil, enabling you to quickly sketch an idea or easily modify parts of your drawing.
STUDIO GLDN
With AutoCAD, a designer can translate her passion for both building and interior design into dynamic, personalized projects for her clients.
Image courtesy of Studio GLDN
ADDIT-ION
A Barcelona-based product design studio rises to a challenge and uses generative design in Fusion 360 to create a lighter, stronger snowboard binding.
Image courtesy of ADDIT-ION
VIEWRAIL
Leading custom stair manufacturer Viewrail uses design automation technology in Inventor to drastically save time creating custom stair systems.
Image courtesy of Viewrail
Learn more about the features and differences between AutoCAD for Mac and Windows.
Learn AutoCAD hotkeys and commands with the AutoCAD for MAC Shortcut Keyboard Guide.
Browse helpful resources and articles from Autodesk to unlock the full potential of AutoCAD for Mac.
AutoCAD for Mac delivers all the popular functionality of the Windows version and is included in every AutoCAD subscription however has a more familiar interface for Mac users. View a more detailed comparison of features.
Yes, Autodesk file types are native to the program and not the specific operating system you are using. Whether a file is created with the Windows version or Mac version it utilizes the same extension and is cross-compatible on either operating system.
Autodesk has Mac-compatible versions for many of its popular software programs and in many cases is included in your subscription. View a complete list of Mac software from Autodesk.
If there is a Mac-compatible version you will often see a Mac installer (typically a .dmg extension) option when downloading your software from Autodesk. For specific installation instructions about your program, you can refer to the support section.
Fusion 360 for Mac is compatible with macOS Big Sur 11.x, Mojave 10.14, and Catalina 10.15. Fusion also requires a CPU with a minimum of 4 cores (1.7GHz or greater), 4GB of RAM, and 3GB of storage. See the most up-to-date specs.
Autodesk CAD software (US Site) is compatible natively with Windows and Mac Operating Systems and some apps include versions for Mobile devices. Limited Linux compatibility is available for Maya and unofficial support can be achieved using third-party compatibility programs such as Wine.
Yes, AutoCAD for Mac is available with every AutoCAD subscription. Compare features and download a trial.
AutoCAD for Windows differs primarily through interface changes such as tool palettes, multi-window support, and typical Windows interface elements including a start tab and the ribbon. Visit our support center for a breakdown of specific Windows features.
AutoCAD for Mac is included in every AutoCAD subscription and starts at
The AutoCAD mobile app works effortlessly with Apple’s Pencil, allowing you to instantly translate sketches on your iPad pro into AutoCAD objects. Apple Pencil puts CAD tools right at hand, allowing you to edit, add notes, and include dimensions in your freehand drawings.
While Inventor does not have native support for Mac OS X, it can be run on a Windows partition using Boot Camp or a virtualization program such as Parallels. Learn more about installing Inventor on your Mac.
While Fusion 360 is no longer available on the macOS App Store, it can be downloaded directly from the Autodesk website, included in every Fusion 360 subscription. For more details about transitioning your existing Fusion 360 downloads from the macOS App Store to your Autodesk account, check out our support article.
Fusion 360 is free for personal use (hobbyists, startups, or qualifying non-commercial users). For all other users, Fusion 360 is available as a monthly subscription for