Demand for new ways of designing and making is accelerating. Our customers are being asked to do things faster, more sustainably, at lower cost, and with higher quality. Our advancements in AI are helping you to meet the moment – not just by increasing productivity, but by giving you tools that help you push the boundaries of what’s possible. We have been investing in artificial intelligence for over a decade. Today, Autodesk AI is available to augment creative problem-solving and exploration, automate tedious and repetitive work, and give individuals and teams access to powerful analysis tools to inform decision making.
In a recent survey, 66% of industry leaders predict that AI will be an integral part of their business within 2-3 years. They see AI as an essential tool for keeping up with demand, reducing error and waste, and accelerating efficiency.
Autodesk AI technology enables capabilities in Autodesk's Design and Make Platform and other Autodesk products, with more coming every day.
Perform predictive analysis for wind, noise, and operational energy in real time, so you can make smart design decisions that improve outcomes.
Convert comments, identify handwritten text, add objects, and automate edits through recognized instructional text and strikethroughs from markup files.
Predict flood maps quickly and accurately when applying water on the site surface, all while leveraging new built-in artificial intelligence.
Analyze project data to identify and prioritize design, quality, safety, and project control risks to help resolve issues and make decisions earlier.
Automate 2D documentation with interactive experiences of manufacturing drawings, reducing time spent on non-value tasks.
Explore more design options with one workflow that uses manufacturing process-aware criteria, without the need to model and validate each.
Save hours of repetitive work by automating tasks like keying, sky replacement, and beauty work.
Automatically control scenes in Maya using natural language text prompts for tasks such as copying an object or increasing its size.
From real-time environmental analyses in Forma to faster iterations in AutoCAD, Autodesk AI empowers architects and engineers to deliver projects with sustainable outcomes.
Autodesk AI helps construction teams predict and prevent risk, improve decision making, save time with assistive workflows, and access project information faster and earlier.
From the top floor to the shop floor, Autodesk AI is integrated into every part of the design and manufacturing process, automating tedious work and freeing your teams to innovate.
Modern content creation is labor-intensive and traditional production methods are no longer scalable. With Autodesk AI, artists can focus on their art.
Autodesk Research explores how technology can be applied to emerging challenges to prepare design and make industries for the future. The Autodesk Research AI Lab is the world’s leading publisher of peer-reviewed original research on generative AI models trained for CAD geometry.
Autodesk's new State of Design & Make: Spotlight on AI report reveals industry leaders’ strategic shifts in prioritizing AI investments.
Autodesk's Design and Make Platform is cloud-connected software that helps everyone, everywhere design and make anything by unifying data and workflows and tapping into AI-powered insights and automations for better outcomes in the AEC, Manufacturing, and Entertainment industries. It includes Autodesk Platform Services and our three industry clouds: Forma, Fusion, and Flow.
Autodesk AI technology is available in Autodesk software and native to the Autodesk Platform (US Site). Autodesk AI augments creative exploration and problem-solving, automates tedious and repetitive work, and analyzes project data to offer predictive insights.
Since 2009, Autodesk's industrial research lab has published over 65 peer-reviewed research papers, making the Autodesk Research AI Lab the world's leading publisher of original AI research for CAD geometry. Over the last 10 years, Autodesk has invested in artificial intelligence because we recognize the transformative power of AI for the industries we serve. It’s already helping our customers achieve more with less. Today, Autodesk AI powers workflows and capabilities across Autodesk software and the Autodesk Platform, with more capabilities coming in the future.
Autodesk AI is native to the Autodesk Platform (US Site) and found in many products in our Design and Make software portfolio, including AutoCAD, Maya, and the Autodesk Construction Cloud. We are constantly developing and acquiring more AI-powered workflows.
Autodesk AI helps AutoCAD users accelerate previously tedious and repetitive tasks, unlocking more time for creation and exploration. AutoCAD productivity tools Markup Import and Markup Assist help drafters iterate new designs more quickly. Machine learning enables Markup Assist to identify handwritten and digital markups, detecting and executing certain instructions in markup text, making changes faster and easier. When a user needs to replace block references, artificial intelligence searches the user’s block library, suggesting similar blocks to choose from. And, as users work, My Insights: Macro Advisor provides curated tips and valuable information—at the right time and in the right context—to increase productivity. These are just a few of the AI features currently available in AutoCAD.
Autodesk AI helps AECO teams increase productivity, enhance creativity and decision-making, and manage risk. The first set of Autodesk Forma capabilities targets the pre-design and schematic design phase with automations and AI-powered analysis capabilities. Architects and urban planners can rapidly set up a site with real-world contextual data, model complex 3D designs in minutes, and evaluate the performance, sustainability, and living capabilities of a myriad of design concepts to optimize for the best outcomes. For drainage designers, Machine Learning Deluge inside of InfoDrainage generates responsive flood maps, determining flooding hotspots, which inform decisions related to stormwater controls placement. In Revit 2024, Autodesk Assistant provides AI-guided natural language search when using the Help function or when initiating contact with Support. Learn more here.
For construction teams, Construction IQ automatically analyzes data to identify and minimize risk affecting project quality, safety, design review, and RFIs. In Autodesk Construction Cloud, there are several AI-based capabilities that help automate daily workflows including things like auto-tagging in photos, automatically sectioning out a specification, auto-generating a submittal log, or automatically detecting symbols on a drawing for takeoff. Learn more about the AI capabilities available for construction professionals here.
Autodesk AI helps design and manufacturing teams move ideas from imagination to reality, making them faster, more ambitious, and more creative. The generative design technology in Fusion–the industry cloud for design and manufacturing–quickly offers thousands of manufacturing-ready solutions for defined problems, leaving designers and engineers to analyze the best alternatives. Automated modeling takes just minutes to surface new designs for users to explore in early design stages. Automated drawings turn 3D models into fully dimensional drawings at the click of a button. Also, through our partnership with CloudNC, automated toolpaths translate 3D drawings into machining strategies in seconds.
Autodesk Flow–the industry cloud for media and entertainment–harnesses AI to increase automation and creativity, so artists have the time to produce their best work. Flow Generative Scheduling (in beta) manages the shifting variables of team capacity and budget, so production scheduling can take minutes rather than days. In Autodesk Flame, machine learning helps artists accelerate time-consuming tasks from keying and sky replacement to beauty work. Also, Autodesk Maya’s ML Deformer (in beta) uses AI to approximate complex deformations when animating characters.
Autodesk is committed to responsible and ethical AI and ML capabilities from design to development, and beyond, including continuous monitoring and review after becoming available to our users. To that end, Autodesk has created a Trusted AI program to govern and oversee our development and use of AI. Learn more by visiting the Autodesk Trust Center (US Site) and read about what Autodesk is doing to build your trust, secure and protect your assets, respond to security incidents, and more.
AI can help people in the industries we support work better. In Design and Make industries, AI is already assisting creative people, allowing them to do more with less by automating repetitive tasks. In the future, experts believe that AI will continue to enhance human productivity and innovation by cutting through the complexity of huge datasets to provide insights that will lead to better problem-solving and new solutions. The United Nations predicts that the world will add almost 2 billion more people by 2050, most of them in cities. There will be a massive need for more housing, infrastructure, and basic resources. AI can help Design and Make professionals meet this demand by increasing productivity and efficiency.
AI is fast becoming an essential tool for business. In fact, over 66% of business leaders surveyed for the annual State of Design and Make (US Site) report expect AI to be essential for their business in the next 2-3 years. The best way to start planning for AI is to educate both yourself and the people at your company to be AI literate and ensure that your business is “AI ready.” AI readiness requires upskilling your firm’s talent, digitizing processes that are still manual, and centralizing data on a common cloud platform so that AI tools can interact with it.
One way to start experimenting with AI is by joining the Autodesk Research Community, where tens of thousands of Autodesk customers can access beta software features and participate in the larger conversation with Autodesk researchers and community members. If you are interested in AI-specific research, please complete this form.