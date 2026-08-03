The Membership Training Provider Program (MTP) is a collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major North American trade unions. The MTP Programme is also available for qualified global trade unions and trade associations. This effort includes personnel who manage membership or apprenticeship training programmes. This programme is managed by ThinkEDU LLC, our Authorised Learning Partner Distributor responsible for supporting membership organisations who train, test, and certify their members.

For further details about our programme, including benefits, FAQs, and how to enrol, visit our Distributor's dedicated MTP Programme page.