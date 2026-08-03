& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
See how Local 467 trains hundreds of apprentices each year on the Autodesk platform in this high-demand, quick-moving industry.
The Membership Training Provider Program (MTP) is a collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major North American trade unions. The MTP Programme is also available for qualified global trade unions and trade associations. This effort includes personnel who manage membership or apprenticeship training programmes. This programme is managed by ThinkEDU LLC, our Authorised Learning Partner Distributor responsible for supporting membership organisations who train, test, and certify their members.
For further details about our programme, including benefits, FAQs, and how to enrol, visit our Distributor's dedicated MTP Programme page.
See how Chicago Pipefitters Local 597 trains more than 800 apprentices each week on the Revit platform. They partner with over 400 contractor signatories, including Autodesk customer Mechanical Inc.
With our visionary Learning Partners, we want to help make a better world for everyone. Autodesk’s Certified Instructor authorisation is an attainable challenge with realistic instructor requirements. Becoming an ACI offers a tangible, immediate return in advancing your expertise, securing future revenue streams and attracting sustainable new customers and long-term business.
At Autodesk, we are committed to inspiring and empowering your students and educators to gain the skills, hands-on experiences and credentials needed to design and make a better world for all.
Advance your career in architecture, engineering and construction by highlighting your knowledge of CAD and BIM tools.