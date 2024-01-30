How you uninstall Autodesk software varies according to the operating system you use and the software you want to remove.
For 2022 products and later, the Windows Control Panel is the best way to remove products.
Note: Restart your computer to apply pending Windows updates. To keep customisations, such as menus and PGP files, back up your files.
Note: Remember that Material Libraries are shared across products. Don’t remove them unless you want to uninstall all Autodesk products. If you do remove libraries, uninstall the medium resolution image library first, then the base resolution image library and the Autodesk material library last.
Sometimes, remnants of a previous installation remain on your system after you remove software through the Control Panel. If so, you can’t install new versions. Use the Microsoft Installation Troubleshooter, previously called Fix It, to remove these remnants.
For some products, you can run the Remove ProductName utility in the Finder > Go > Applications > Autodesk folder. The Remove utility uninstalls both the application file and residual files.
If the Remove utility isn’t available for your software, follow the steps in the next section.
Important: Don’t delete this folder if you’re running Adobe products on your Mac. Adobe products also use FlexNet. Deleting this folder can cause problems if the Adobe products are still installed.
If you still can’t install a new product after removing an old one, your last resort is to do a clean uninstall. Follow these instructions (US Site). If you need help, contact support.
