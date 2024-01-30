Before installing your Autodesk software, prepare your system and gather all the information you need.
- Check prerequisites.
- Check the system requirements.
- Verify that you’re using certified and recommended computer hardware.
- Read the release notes for the software that you are installing.
- Get permission.
You need administrative permissions to install. To verify in Windows, select Control Panel > User Accounts > Manage User Accounts. On macOS, check System Preferences > Users & Groups to verify that you have Admin status.
- Install system updates and disable antivirus programs.
If you have pending operating system updates, install them and restart. Consider temporarily disabling antivirus programs, because they often interfere with installation.
- If necessary, locate your serial number and product key.
Usually, your software links to your Autodesk ID, without a serial number. But if your software came with a serial number, you need it and your product key to start your software. You can view the serial number in Autodesk Account or in your confirmation email.
Note: For most version 2020 and later products, you can sign in such that a serial number is not required even if you have a standalone licence type.
- Close all running applications except the installer.