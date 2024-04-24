Autodesk Fusion Manage

Cloud PLM dashboards and KPIs in Fusion Manage

Centralised PLM processes and data

Minimise time-consuming activities such as data entry, emails, meetings, and searching for information.

More features of Autodesk Fusion Manage

Process management

Product portfolio management

Build a competitive product portfolio with integrated change management and product development tracking. Capture the complete product specification and make it accessible to all stakeholders in real time. Manage the whole lifecycle of products from ideation through development to launch and withdrawal from market.

Ideas management

Drive innovation by capturing ideas and applying a formal process to review and implement them. This standardised, seamless, yet flexible business process drives online collaboration, information sharing, decision making, and documentation of outcomes.

Requirements management

Ensure that your products meet market and customer expectations by managing all requirements in a connected environment. Prioritise requirements to focus on relevant and feasible requests. Automated workflows manage approval signoffs, revision control, and track changes.

New product introduction

Keep product development projects organised by managing stakeholders from various departments. Stay aligned on tasks and deliverables needed to define, develop, and launch a new product. Configurable project templates, standardised phase-gate milestones, and automated workflows help reduce delays so you can get to market faster.

Quality management

Improve product quality and traceability with automated processes to manage non-conformance, return merchandise authorizations (RMA), corrective/preventative actions (CAPA), failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA), and supplier quality action reports (SCAR). Quality and engineering have a closed-loop change process to improve product designs, identify supplier problems, and make corrections.

Bill of materials

Configure and manage items and structured BOMs in a centralised system. Revision control ensures everyone is working with the most up-to-date information. Maintain comprehensive BOMs with information for purchasing, assembling, production planning, manufacturing, and more.

Change management

Manage changes efficiently, including change requests, change orders, change tasks, electronic approvals, and problem reports with automated processes. Get full traceability for all activities to allow for real-time KPI analysis, capture change root causes, and provide change documentation for audits.

Supplier collaboration

Stay connected to your supply chain with anytime, anywhere access to the information your extended stakeholders need for quoting, procurement, and product development processes. Instead of sending documents that can get lost in email, directly request or share information inside Fusion Manage. Dynamic workflows enable secure collaboration and access to real-time data.

Comprehensive process

template library

Increase productivity using the Fusion Manage Template Library, a collection of free, ready-to-implement business processes with pre-configured workspaces to reduce implementation time. Easily customise and adapt each business process to meet your organization’s needs.

Productivity

Visual workflow configuration editor

Get started quickly with an easy-to-use configuration editor that gives you tailored workflows without custom coding.

Dashboards and KPIs

Monitor product development progress in real time using graphically rich dashboards that help you spot issues and prevent delays before they happen. Export status reports quickly with a single click for no-hassle status updates.

Mobile access

Work with product data on your tablet to review designs, see bill of material items, change lifecycle states, and create and participate in change orders.

Integrations

Open API for integrations

Extend the value of your data across departments by integrating Fusion Manage with other business systems such as ERP and CRM.

Customised integrations

Programme customised solutions with a powerful set of APIs built specifically to execute programmable services via the web and build connections using other enterprise application interfaces.

Cloud data management with Upchain

Multi-CAD integration

Work, share, and manage data regardless of CAD file type with integrated CAD plugins that keep teams working in the CAD tools they already know.

BOM

Create BOMs automatically from CAD data, enhance BOMs with non-CAD items, or create entirely non-CAD BOMs. Export BOMs for downstream product development processes.

Centralised data

Manage all file types and any information related to a product in one organised system, including documents, spreadsheets, images, PDFs, engineering data and associated metadata.

Automated part numbering

Automatically number items with a configurable parts identifier system to suit your business.

Automated revision control

Quickly find and reuse CAD files, track revisions, and automatically capture the complete history of your changes as you work.

Design collaboration and review

Share real-time data with context of 3D design intention. Gather and request feedback easily via markup and comments without assigning CAD licences.

Customizable release workflows

Customise your engineering release workflow for all related CAD data. The release workflow can be simple or complex, allowing your business to enforce organisational standards on data creation, review, and release processes.