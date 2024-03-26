How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Trusted by creatives worldwide, Flow Production Tracking is a central hub that unifies the production management and creative process-enabling studios to work more efficiently.
See every step of your production and track shots and assets through the pipeline in real time.
Predict, plan, and right-size production resources with automated scheduling capabilities.
Identify over- or underutilised artists and easily rebalance work to optimise performance.
Inform your reviews with access to the production’s previous notes, versions, statuses and more.
Provide feedback from anywhere with high-quality, colour-accurate web, mobile and desktop playback.
Design a custom pipeline with integrated tools, including Maya, 3ds Max and Unreal Engine.
Access the production management, review and approval tools within your creative applications.
Control media isolation, expanded media replication, seclusion for web and media traffic control, and more.
Visualise key data with the graph widget and time series, status history and burndown charts.
NEW
Flow Generative Scheduling
Create resource-optimized and balanced schedules with AI-powered Flow Generative Scheduling. Generate multiple resource-optimized schedules, evaluate trade-offs, adapt your schedule of choice as project scopes change, and send it to Flow Production Tracking with unparalleled speed.
Resource planning views
Efficiently manage artist resources with Resource Planning views. Assess capacity, workload, and balance resources at various levels. Seamlessly access live data and export information.
Real-time project tracking
Use Flow Production Tracking’s cloud-based pipeline tools to track, review, approve and manage data associated with a production.
Scheduling and resource planning
Allocate your crew’s time to projects and milestones and always know who is working on what and when tasks are scheduled.
Production insights
Visualise key production data, track project progress and make business-critical decisions quickly.
In-context review
Access a rich history of production information, with previous notes, versions and statuses, to inform your creative decisions during review.
Anywhere media playback
View media and provide feedback from anywhere with high-quality web and mobile playback, and full resolution, colour-accurate reviews on desktop.
Editorial integration
Review in the context of the final product-in the browser or natively on desktop-with Screening Room for RV. Instantly pull up any cut to help inform your creative decisions.
Organised media reviews
Search, browse and view media across all projects from one place. Create playlists and take effective notes during a review.
Easy review for clients
Clients can review, annotate and add comments on a simple, protected website from anywhere in the world.
View high-res media
View high-resolution and colour-accurate media in RV. Browse media, compare, annotate and give feedback in a cloud-connected desktop experience.
Plug-and-play integrations
Work directly in integrated design creation tools such as Maya, 3ds Max or Unreal Engine, while accessing Flow Production Tracking’s production management and review tools.
Integrations with creative apps
Use Flow Production Tracking’s powerful integrations to bring tasks, notes and files into your creative team’s favourite design, modelling and visualisation tools.
File tracking and sharing
Easily track, share and publish files in Flow Production Tracking from any content creation tool.
Customisable APIs
Build custom tools and integrations with the Pipeline Toolkit, Python API and REST API.
Flow Production Tracking Toolkit
Get an overview of your Flow Production Tracking projects, easily launch your creative applications and set up integration tools from your desktop.
Automated file management
Quickly find and load files published to Flow Production Tracking and access each project’s associated versions.
Isolation feature set
Operate from the cloud while meeting the security and performance requirements of your suppliers, including full control of media isolation, expanded media replication, seclusion for web and media traffic control, and improved IP management.
Third-party audits
Get peace of mind: Independent Security Evaluators (ISE) performs quarterly audits of the Flow Production Tracking web application and infrastructure to detect and remediate vulnerabilities.
Enhanced security features
Bolster studio security with features including single sign-on (SSO), two-factor authentication and IP allowlisting.