How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Compare the features of AutoCAD and Revit, and learn which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow.
Recommended compare
Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D and more
bundle
|Monthly
|A$365
|A$530
|A$645
|Annual
|A$2,945
|A$4,225
|A$5,165
|3 year
|A$8,830 (3 annual payments)
|A$12,670 (3 annual payments)
|A$15,495 (3 annual payments)
|
Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialised toolsets and apps.
|
Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.
|
Powerful BIM and CAD tools to unlock workflows for designers, engineers and contractors.
|Walls, floors, roofs, ceilings, columns
|Components: doors, windows, etc.
|Design options
|Rooms and areas
|Site modelling
|Stairs and ramps
|Railings
|Massing studies
|Floor plans, sections, elevations
|
Limited
|
Comprehensive
|
Comprehensive
|Create geometry from floor plans
|8,500+ intelligent architectural objects
|Supports AIA 2nd edition layer standards
|BS1192 DIN 276, ISYBAU Long Format
|ISYBAU Short Format, and STLB
|Structural walls, floor slabs
|Structural foundation walls and isolation
|
Limited
|
Comprehensive
|
Comprehensive
|Structural columns, beams and braces
|Slanted columns
|Trusses
|Steel connections
|Reinforcement, rebar modelling
|HVAC duct systems
|Mechanical equipment
|Piping and plumbing systems
|Fabrication parts
|Electrical and lighting systems
|Accurate MEP documentation
|Create MEP drawings
|MEP, HVAC symbol libraries
|10,500+ intelligent MEP objects
|Support AIA 2nd ed., BS1192 descriptive
|Support BS1192 – AUG Version 2 standards
|Piping parts alignment
|Calculate forces on parts, objects
|Materials reports
|Parts
|Assemblies
|Phases
|Revisions
|Create groups for repeating elements
|Family editor environment
|Send Revit content to FormIt Pro
|In-place modelling
|Shaped edited floors and roofs
|Global parameters
|Conceptual Massing, Adaptive Components
|Incorporate GIS topology
|Create, maintain CAD, GIS data
|Aggregate GIS data with design data
|Access spatial data in multiple sources
|Electric N. Amer./Europe data schemas
|Reports for water, wastewater and gas
|Create geometries from geomap data
|Insert geomapping data
|Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams
|Organise in a project-based structure
|Use consistent project standards
|Wiring diagram error checking
|Intelligent electrical symbols
|AS, GB, IEC, JIC, and IEEE standards
|Design parts, assemblies, products
|Intelligent tool palettes
|Import external CAD geometry
|Automate bills of materials creation
|Automate part updates
|Assign parametric constraints for parts
|Object materials and mass properties
|700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts
|ISO, ANSI, DIN, JIS, BSI, CSN, and GB support
|Interference check, copy/monitor
|Shared views
|Export blocks to Inventor, BIM 360
|Import/export drawings to BIM 360, Inventor
|Import/export from Revit, Fusion 360
|Attach, edit, display point clouds
|Cloud Models for Revit
|Worksharing (multi-user environment)
|Shared co-ordinates among projects
|Revit Server
|Integrate co-ordinated BIM models
|Import and convert PDFs
|Area analysis
|Route analysis
|Electrical load analysis
|MEP systems analysis
|Energy optimisation for Revit
|Lighting analysis with Autodesk Rendering
|Solar analysis
|Sun and shadow studies
|Structural analytical model
|Structural analysis results exploration
|Structural analysis
|Enhanced 2D smoothing and line displays
|Convert to DWG objects
|Assign objects to layers with colours
|High quality 3D graphics rotation/panning
|Realistic, conceptual 3D geometric views
|Create professional renderings
|Creation and detailing of concepts
|Compatible for 3D printing
|Sketchy lines
|Shadows and ambient shadows
|Architectural depth cueing
|Displaced elements
|Realistic view styles
|Orthographic/perspective views, walkthroughs
|Smooth lines with anti-aliasing
|Occlusion culling
|Cloud rendering
|Photorealistic materials
|In-product rendering
|Decals
|Edit scans with raster and vector tools
|Create schematic diagrams, plant layouts
|Materials reports
|Structural members to support 40 standards
|Create, maintain plant design drawings
|Automate P&IDs
|Share isometrics, orthographics reports
|400+ intelligent plant objects
|Includes equipment, support templates
|Access, view or edit remotely
|Publish, share and collaborate online
|Works with popular cloud services
|Cohesive user experience
|Annotate dwg files in flight mode
|AutoCAD mobile app
|AutoCAD web app
|Automate updates and notifications
|Includes service packs, updates
|Certified hardware support
|Available dedicated phone support
|Extensive user community
|Guides, tutorials and training centre
|Access to releases from prior years
|Customise install for your company
|Network Deployment
|Customise menu, ribbon interfaces
|Context-sensitive ribbons
|Identify, place blocks from library
|Edit, print logical drawing sets
|Import, edit and create CAD blocks
|Quick access recent or favourite blocks
|Load Autodesk Family browser
|Tailored user experience
|Smart annotation tools
|Dimensioning, hatching, revision clouds
|Print batches of drawings
|2D detail lines, 2D detail components
|Revision Tracking
|Dimensioning, tagging, annotation and text
|Phasing
|Schedules, material takeoff
|Rebar shape images
|Embedded schedules
|Panel Schedules
|Duct and pipe pressure loss reports
|View Filters
|Graphical column schedules
|Xref Compare
|TrustedDWG™ file validation
|Create reusable block libraries
|Detect and comply with CAD standards
|Tracked changes within drawings
|DWG, DXF file format
|Images (JPG, JPEG, BMP, PNG, TIFF)
|IFC
|DWG, DXF, DGN, DWF, DWFx
|Import, export PDFs
|Walkthroughs and images, FBX, NWC
|Room/area reports, schedules
|Linked Rhino 3DM and FormIt AXM files
|DGN, SketchUp, DWF mark-up
|Point clouds
|SAT, ADSK, gbXML, ODBC, Family Types
|Tag and schedule elements in link files
|Copy/paste elements from links
|Customise the visibility of linked models
|Open, edit all Revit file types
|Link Revit files
|Work with non-native data
|Create customised keystroke commands
|Edit multiple object properties
|Record repetitive keystroke sequences
|Industry-specific object libraries
|Autodesk App Store access
|3rd party API add-ins
|Macros
|Generative Design in Revit
|Software developer kit (SDK)
|Dynamo for Revit
|Export blocks to Inventor, BIM 360
|Integrate co-ordinated BIM models
|Import/export drawings to BIM 360, Inventor
|Import/export from Revit, Fusion 360
|Attach, edit, display point clouds
|AutoLISP programming and automation
|Visual LISP functionality
|Visual Basic applications
|Processor
|
2.5-3 GHz+
|
2.5-3 GHz+
|
2.5-3 GHz+
|Microsoft Windows
|
10, 64-Bit
|
10, 64-Bit
|
10, 64-Bit
|Apple macOS
|
Big Sur v11, Windows required for all AutoCAD toolsets
|
Big Sur v11, Windows required
|
Big Sur v11, Windows required
|Virtualization
|
VMware or Parallels
|
VMware or Parallels
|
|Linux
|Disk space
|
9-16 GB*
|
30 GB*
|
30 GB*
|RAM
|
8-16 GB*
|
8-32 GB*
|
8-32 GB*
|Video graphics card
|
DirectX 11 capable
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|Browsers
|
Chrome
|
Chrome
|
Chrome