AUTODESK FOR MAC

MAC-COMPATIBLE SOFTWARE

Design and make anything with Autodesk software for Mac.

VIEW BESTSELLERS
A-Z SOFTWARE LIST

Autodesk software for macOS

Autodesk provides many native Mac products for 3D modeling, CAD, rendering, animation, VFX (US site), and digital imagery.

In addition, we provide full support for a number of products when used on the Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac.

Can I install Inventor or Revit on macOS? (US site)

Best-selling Autodesk software for Mac

Try, buy, or learn more about Autodesk's mac-compatible products.

Apps for iOS and online cloud services

Autodesk has mobile apps for iOS and cloud services that are compatible with mobile or desktop devices.

Install Inventor and Revit for macOS

While Inventor or Revit does not currently have a native Macintosh version, you can still install Revit and Inventor on a Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac.

Inventor for Mac

Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.

Inventor installation instructions

Revit for Mac

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.

Revit installation instructions

Autodesk Mac-compatible software list (A-Z)

Discover AutoCAD for Mac

Create precise 2D and 3D drawings with AutoCAD CAD software for Mac. AutoCAD includes industry-specific features and libraries for architecture, mechanical design, electrical design, and more.

  • Install AutoCAD for Mac

    Learn how to install AutoCAD on macOS.

    AUTOCAD INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS

  • Tour the AutoCAD for Mac UI

    Learn the basic tools in the AutoCAD for Mac user interface.

    WATCH VIDEO

  • AutoCAD for Mac Keyboard Shortcuts

    Learn AutoCAD hotkeys and commands with the AutoCAD for MAC Shortcut Keyboard Guide.

    LEARN MORE