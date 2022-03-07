Try AutoCAD free for 15 days

AutoCAD Trial download frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How do I download the AutoCAD trial?

To download the trial, click on “download your trial” and follow the steps. Your available downloads will appear in Autodesk Account. Find more information on downloading a trial, installation and getting started on our Trial Connect community site. 

How long is the AutoCAD free trial?

The AutoCAD free trial lasts 15 days.  The trial software will automatically expire after the trial period ends.

How do I extend the AutoCAD free trial?

After your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can purchase a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only) or purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.

How do I troubleshoot AutoCAD download issues?

You can find troubleshooting tips here (US Site) as well as on our Trial Connect community site.  

Where do I download free AutoCAD software for students?

Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, which is renewable as long as you remain eligible. If you are a student or educator, you can access free AutoCAD software with an Autodesk Education plan (US Site).

How do I convert my AutoCAD free trial to a paid subscription?

You can subscribe from within the trial software or visit the AutoCAD product center. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign into your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

Will the files and customizations I make in the AutoCAD trial be saved when I subscribe?

When you trial and subscribe using the same Autodesk account, all your project files, preferences, settings, and customizations made in AutoCAD during the trial period will be transferred and accessible.

What are the system requirements to download and install my trial?

