Key features of AutoCAD 2025

Explore the newest features in Autodesk AutoCAD 2025 software, including industry-specific toolsets, new automation, and insights.

Exterior wireframe of old fire station build layout modeled in 2D and 3D in AutoCAD with Autodesk Assistant chat open

AutoLISP

Build and run AutoLISP with Visual LISP IDE to streamline workflows through automation

Smart Blocks

Automatically place blocks based on previous placements or quickly find and replace existing blocks

Autodesk Assistant

Use conversational AI to quickly access helpful AI-generated support and solutions related to AutoCAD

My Insights

Complete projects faster with helpful features, macros, and tips personalized for you

Activity Insights

Access and track essential design data using detailed multi-user event logs with version history

Markup Import and Markup Assist

Consolidate revisions and feedback captured on paper or PDFs to compare, review, and automate updates

Push to Autodesk Docs

Publish your CAD drawing sheets as PDFs directly from AutoCAD to Autodesk Docs

AutoCAD anytime, anywhere

Capture, share, and review ideas on the go with one AutoCAD experience on desktop, web, and mobile

Trace

Safely review and add feedback directly to a DWG file without altering the existing drawing

Specialized toolsets

Gain access to thousands of parts and additional features with industry-specific toolsets

Autodesk App Store and APIs

Customize AutoCAD with APIs to build custom automations and access 1,000+ third-party apps

Conceptualize in 2D and 3D

Design with 2D drafting tools and model in 3D with realistic lighting and materials to render your ideas

What’s new in AutoCAD 2025

Explore features that unlock insights and automations with the help of Autodesk AI and tools designed to enhance collaborative workflows.

New features of AutoCAD 2025

NEW

Smart Blocks: Search and Convert

Quickly search your drawings for objects to convert into instances of a newly defined block, an existing or recently used block, or a suggested block from your Block Libraries with the help of Autodesk AI. (video: 50 sec.)

Video: Brief demo of Smart Blocks: Search and Convert feature in AutoCAD

NEW

Smart Blocks: Object Detection Tech Preview

Improve design efficiency and save time when cleaning up drawings by automatically recognizing objects to convert into blocks with the help of Autodesk AI. This feature is a technology preview which is still under development and will continue to evolve and improve with time. (video: 42 sec.)

Video: Brief demo of object detection tech previous using Autodesk AI

ENHANCED

Activity Insights

Stay informed with access to essential design data with detailed multi-user event logs—tracking for over 35 activity types including version history and file comparison tools—with support for files managed on Autodesk Docs, stored locally, or hosted on third-party cloud storage. (video: 1:32 min.)

Video: Demo of enhanced Activity Insights feature for AutoCAD 2025

NEW

Markup Import from Autodesk Docs

You can now import and connect PDF markups from Autodesk Docs. Once synced, markups made in Autodesk Docs will continue to update in a Trace layer in AutoCAD so you can review and incorporate feedback without having to switch between applications. (video: 1:22 min.)

Video: Demo of new markup import feature in AutoCAD 2025

ENHANCED

Hatch

Bring clarity to your designs with convenient updates to the familiar HATCH command. Add texture to your drawings through patterns, fills, and paths—without pre-defined shapes or enclosed boundaries. (video: 1:06 min.)

Video: Demo of HATCH command improvements in AutoCAD 2025

ENHANCED

Autodesk Assistant

Quickly access helpful support and solutions through the conversational interface powered by Autodesk AI. Elaborate on questions related to features and design challenges without leaving AutoCAD. Autodesk Assistant can generate guidance with summarized responses and provide learning resources to help. (video: 1:48 min.)

Video: Preview of Autodesk Assistant enhancements powered by Autodesk AI

NEW

ArcGIS® Basemaps

Ground your site plans with real-world geographical information using Esri’s ArcGIS® Basemaps. Access five Basemaps in the form of high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery, OpenStreetMaps and Streets, along with light and dark gray monochrome map styles.

More features of AutoCAD 2025

Enhanced design tools and capabilities

AutoLISP

Use AutoLISP to streamline workflows and enforce CAD standards through automation. Leverage thousands of previously written programs created for use in AutoCAD-based programs. Supports file types LSP, FAS, and VLX.

Smart Blocks: Placement

Automatically place blocks in your drawing in the right position and scale based on where you’ve inserted the same ones thus far in your DWG file, reducing the number of clicks required and saving you time in the process. (video: 48 sec.)

Smart Blocks: Replacement

Quickly find the blocks you need and replace one or more blocks via machine learning-based suggestions, recently used blocks, and manual substitute block selection. (video: 1 min.)

My Insights

View individual or team insights based on AutoCAD usage. Insight content is designed to be informative and actionable—to help complete projects faster with helpful features, macros, and tips personalized for you and your teams. (video: 1:42 min.)

Explore the My Insights feature in AutoCAD 2025

Count

Automate the counting of block or object instances within a selected area or entire drawing. Navigate, filter, and review based on properties and create fields and tables to display counts on the drawing.

ENHANCED

Markup Import and Markup Assist

Rapidly send and incorporate design feedback. Import feedback from printed paper via mobile or PDFs and add changes to your drawings automatically. AutoCAD uses Autodesk AI to detect and execute certain instructions in markup text including "MOVE," "COPY," or "DELETE" commands. (video: 1:59 min.)

ENHANCED

Trace

Add design change notes and markups without altering your existing drawing from AutoCAD desktop in addition to the web and mobile apps.

Web functionality

AutoCAD subscribers receive exclusive additional functionality in AutoCAD on the web, including AutoLISP API on the web and batch plot to PDF(s).

Apple Silicon support

AutoCAD for Mac 2025 runs natively on both Intel and Apple silicon (M-Series) machines.

Autodesk App Store

Customize AutoCAD with Autodesk-approved extensions.

2D drafting, drawing, and annotation

Arrays

Create and modify objects in circular or rectangular patterns, or along a path.

Center Marks and Centerlines

Create and edit centerlines and center marks that automatically move when you move the associated objects.

Data Extraction

Extract information from objects, blocks, and attributes, including drawing information.

Data linking

Enable simultaneous updates by creating a live link between a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet and a table in your drawing.

Dimensions

Create dimensions automatically. Pass the cursor over selected objects to see a preview before you create it.

Dynamic Blocks

Add flexibility and intelligence to your block references, including changing the shape, size, or configuration.

Fields

Use fields in text objects to display text that can be updated automatically as the field value changes.

Layouts

Specify the size of your drawing sheet, add a title block, and display multiple views of your model.

Leaders

Create leaders with a variety of content, including text or blocks. Easily format leader lines and define styles.

Parametric constraints

Apply geometric and dimensional constraints to maintain relationships between drawing geometry.

Purge

Remove multiple unneeded objects at once with easy selection and object preview.

Revision Clouds

Draw revision clouds around new changes in a drawing to quickly identify your updates.

Tables

Apply formulas, link to Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, and create tables with data and symbols. Automatically import data to tables using features like Count.

Text settings

Create single or multiline text (mtext) as a single text object. Easily format text, columns, and boundaries.

Views

Save views by name to easily return to a specific view for quick reference or for applying to layout viewports.

3D modeling and visualization

3D navigation (Orbit, ViewCube,

Wheel)

Use 3D viewing and navigation tools to orbit, swivel, walk, and fly around a 3D model to showcase your design.

Model documentation

Generate 2D drawings including base, projected, section, and detail views from 3D models.

Point Clouds

Attach point cloud files acquired by 3D laser scanners or other technologies to use as a starting point for your designs.

Rendering

Apply lighting and materials to give your 3D models a realistic appearance and to help communicate your designs.

Cloud rendering

Render 3D models online without consuming processing power or disk space on your local computer.

Section planes

Create section planes to display cross-sectional views through solids, surfaces, meshes, or regions.

Solid, surface, and mesh modeling

Create realistic 3D models of your design using a combination of solid, surface, and mesh modeling tools.

Visual styles

Apply visual styles to control the display of edges, lighting, and shading of your 3D model.

Collaboration

DGN files

Share and reuse data from DGN files by importing, exporting, or attaching them as underlays.

DWG Compare

Compare two versions of a drawing without leaving your current window.

Geographic location and online maps

Insert geographic location information into a drawing and display a map in the drawing from an online map service.

Model references and import

Attach Navisworks models as underlays to your drawings and import models from other applications.

PDF files

Share and reuse data from PDF files by importing, exporting, or attaching them as underlays.

Sheet Set Manager

View, access, manage, and plot multiple drawings as sheet sets.

Save to web and mobile

Save drawings from your desktop to view and edit in AutoCAD on the web and on mobile, xrefs included.

Shared Views

Publish design views of your drawing in a web browser for viewing and commenting.

Xref Compare

Compare two versions of a drawing, including external references (xrefs).

Installation and customization

Action Recorder

Record commands and input values that can be played back as an action macro.

Application Programming Interface (API)

Control drawings and databases with ActiveX, VBS, AutoLISP, Visual LISP, ObjectARX, JavaScript, and .NET.

Autodesk Access

Get alerts and install software updates without disrupting your workflow. View tutorials about new features.

Floating windows

Display drawing windows side by side or on multiple monitors within the same instance of AutoCAD.

CAD Standards Checker

Define and monitor CAD standards to maintain consistent styles for layers, linetypes, text, and dimensions.

CUI Customization

Customize the user interface to improve accessibility and reduce the number of steps for frequent tasks.

Secure Load

Specify security restrictions for running executables in AutoCAD to help protect against malicious executable code.

Simplified Installer

Reduce the amount of time you spend setting up AutoCAD with faster and customizable installations.

Start Tab

The new AutoCAD Start tab lets you easily access files and other helpful content directly from the home screen.

System Variable Monitor

Monitor current system variables against a preferred list of values. Notification balloons alert you to deviations.

TrustedDWG Technology

TrustedDWG technology alerts you to a possible incompatibility when a file was not last saved by Autodesk software.

AutoCAD 2025 vs. previous releases

2D and 3D CAD drafting, documentation, and collaboration tools trusted by millions. Including features that unlock insights and automations with the help of Autodesk AI.

AutoCAD 2025

What’s included

  • AutoCAD on the web: View, create, and edit AutoCAD drawings from any computer with no software install required.*
  • AutoCAD on mobile: View, create, and edit AutoCAD drawings via iOS and Android devices.
  • Integrated workflows: Work smoothly across desktop, web, and mobile devices.*
  • Cloud storage connectivity: Access any DWG file in AutoCAD with Autodesk’s cloud, as well as with leading cloud storage providers.

Top new features added since 2016 include:

  • Autodesk Assistant: Quickly access helpful support and solutions related to features and your design challenges without leaving AutoCAD.
  • Activity Insights: View detailed event logs for shared DWG with properties, version history, and comparison tools for files.
  • File Open Performance: On average, 2D files will open 2x faster in AutoCAD 2025 vs. AutoCAD 2024**
  • Smart Blocks: Automatically place and replace blocks, or search and convert objects into new, existing, or suggested blocks.
  • Markup Assist and Markup Import: Import feedback and incorporate changes to your drawings automatically.
  • My Insights: Learn valuable tips and new features to help you work faster.
  • APIs for AutoCAD on the web: Automate processes with the AutoLISP API in AutoCAD on the web.
  • Trace: Safely review and add feedback directly to a DWG file without altering the existing drawing.
  • Count: Automate counting blocks or geometry with the COUNT command.
  • Share: Send a controlled copy of your drawing to teammates and colleagues to access wherever they are.
  • Push to Autodesk Docs: Push your CAD drawing sheets as PDFs to Autodesk Docs from AutoCAD.
  • Drawing history: See changes made to your drawing over time. (merged with Activity Insights as of AutoCAD 2025)
  • Xref Compare: Compare two versions of an external xref and implement changes without leaving your current drawing.
  • Blocks palette: Insert blocks efficiently from the Libraries tab on desktop or in the AutoCAD web app.
  • Quick measure: Quickly display all nearby measurements in a drawing, including areas and perimeters, by hovering your mouse.
  • Trim and extend (enhanced): The default Quick mode now automatically selects all potential boundaries.
  • Purge (redesigned): Remove multiple unneeded objects with easy selection and object preview.
  • DWG Compare: Compare two versions of a drawing or xref without leaving your current window.
  • Attach/extract point cloud data: Attach point cloud files acquired by 3D laser scanners or other technologies.
  • PDF import: Import geometry (SHX font files, fills, raster images, and TrueType text) into a drawing from a PDF.
  • AutoCAD anytime, anywhere: Access AutoCAD from your desktop, web, and mobile devices.*
  • Save to web and mobile: Save drawings and their associated xrefs from your desktop to view and edit in the AutoCAD web and mobile apps.
  • New views and viewports: Easily add saved views to your layouts.
  • High-resolution monitor support: View your designs on 4K- and higher-resolution displays.
  • Off-screen selection: Selected objects stay in the selection set, even if you pan or zoom off screen.

Improvements since 2016

  • 2D graphics: Stability, fidelity, and performance improvements including up to 9x faster switching between layout tabs compared to AutoCAD 2023.**
  • Floating windows: Pull away drawing windows to display them side by side or on multiple monitors without opening another instance of AutoCAD.
  • Sheet Set Manager: Plot your sheet sets more quickly with the Autodesk platform.
  • Save in half a second: Shave one second off each save on average.
  • Speedy install time: Up to 50% faster for solid state hard drives.
  • New dark theme: Modern blue aesthetic with contrast and sharpness improvements.
  • User interface: Flat-design icons and intuitive dialog boxes and toolbars.
  • 3D navigation performance: Up to 10x faster.
  • Save, move/copy performance boost with new 2018.dwg file format.
  • Autodesk App Store with 1,000+ AutoCAD apps.
  • The TrustedDWG file format.
  • Improved Install: AutoCAD 2024 install is up to 2x faster than AutoCAD 2023**

Support and software access

  • Technical support
    • Autodesk support specialists: Schedule a call, chat online (limited availability), or email us.
    • Remote desktop assistance: Get secure, hands-on troubleshooting.
    • Online resources: Access our knowledge base for help documentation, tutorials, training videos, and community support forums.
  • Access to the latest software: Instantly access the newest releases and updates.
  • Access previous versions: Download and use previous releases.
  • Flexible term lengths: Subscribe monthly, annually, or for 3 years.*
  • Administrative tools: Easily manage software licenses, seats, and usage from your Autodesk Account.

*Not available to maintenance plan customers.
**As with all performance tests, results may vary based on user experience, machine, operating system, filters, and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is,” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. © 2024 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.
Available to maintenance plan customers with Advanced Support.