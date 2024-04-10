A new streamlined buying process will now simplify your Autodesk purchasing experience. To ensure a seamless transaction or renewal, you may have to set up Autodesk as a vendor in your procurement system. Please note that your company may have different requirements, so we recommend consulting with your procurement department to determine the specific information needed.

This FAQ content has been created to help make this process as smooth as possible.



Don’t see the answer you’re looking for? Please reach out to your Autodesk Partner or sales representative.

