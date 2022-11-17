Educational institutions that don’t qualify for access to free Autodesk software may have other options, including training, participation in membership organizations, and software access for nonprofit organizations.
The Membership Training Provider Program is a collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major North American trade unions. This effort includes personnel who manage membership training programs. The program supports membership organizations that train, test, and certify their members. To learn more, see the membership training website (US site).
The Membership Training Provider Program is currently available in North America, Ireland, and Australia. To enroll in the program, complete these steps:
