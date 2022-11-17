Account management for education

Educators and lab admins for educational institutions must confirm their eligibility to obtain access to multi-user and network educational licenses. As part of this process, you may be asked to provide documentation of employment at a qualified educational institution.

 

Important: Start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to ensure that you have access to software when classes start. If your school isn't already listed as a qualified educational institution, it may take seven days or more to validate it. After your eligibility is confirmed, you’ll receive one year of free* access to Autodesk software and services available from the Autodesk Education Community (US site). (You can renew access every year you’re eligible.)

Confirm eligibility and create an account

You need an Autodesk Education account to deploy software to multiple users or devices at your institution. If you work for a regional or district office and are responsible for software acquisition for multiple educational institutions, you need to create a separate account for each institution.

 

To confirm your institution’s eligibility and create an account:

  1. Go to the Get Products page (US site).
  2. View the How it works video on that page for a full description of the process of confirming eligibility and opening an account if you don’t already have one.
  3. Click Get Started on that page.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions to enter basic information about your school and yourself. When prompted to select your educational role, select one of the following:
    1. Choose IT Administrator if you plan to deploy software to multiple users or devices on behalf of your institution.
    2. Choose Educator if you plan to use this software with students.
  5. After your account information is submitted, you'll receive an email to verify your email address. Click the link in the email to activate your account.

Requirement for additional documentation

In some cases, you may be asked to submit additional eligibility proof of:

  • Your full name (must match the name shown in the school registration)
  • The full name of the educational institution
  • A date within the current school term

Here are some examples of appropriate documents, assuming they include the information above:

  • Official letter from the educational institution (you can use this template)
  • Registration receipt
  • Tuition receipt
  • Student or employee ID (photo not required)
  • Transcript
  • Faculty listing on school website

You have up to 14 days to upload a suitable document. Once you have uploaded your documentation, it may take a couple of days for your eligibility to be confirmed by SheerID, our third-party verification services provider.

 

Once your eligibility is confirmed, you will receive a confirmation email welcoming you to the Education Community.

