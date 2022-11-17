Educators and lab admins for educational institutions must confirm their eligibility to obtain access to multi-user and network educational licenses. As part of this process, you may be asked to provide documentation of employment at a qualified educational institution.

Important: Start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to ensure that you have access to software when classes start. If your school isn't already listed as a qualified educational institution, it may take seven days or more to validate it. After your eligibility is confirmed, you’ll receive one year of free* access to Autodesk software and services available from the Autodesk Education Community (US site). (You can renew access every year you’re eligible.)