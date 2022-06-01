Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk InfoWorks ICM is an advanced integrated catchment modeling software. It allows small utilities and large enterprise organizations to model complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly, accurately, and collaboratively. Autodesk InfoWorks ICM helps you plan for capacity improvements, system expansions, and emergency scenarios for water and wastewater professionals.