Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
The AEC Collection includes BIM and CAD software, including Revit, Civil 3D and AutoCAD, as well as a cloud-based common data environment enabling designers, engineers, and contractors to efficiently deliver high quality building and infrastructure projects. Powerful conceptual design tools help AEC professionals realize design intent, while model-based design solutions accelerate design processes and support integrated workflows for multi-discipline coordination. Analysis and optimization tools improve design quality and ensure constructability. Construction coordination and schedule simulation help reduce costs and minimize field coordination issues during construction. With the AEC Collection, teams can create with ease, explore what’s possible, and build with confidence.