Self-service management features in Autodesk Account are not available in all countries. They’re also not available for maintenance plans, products previously processed through Digital River or legacy systems, products bought through a reseller, or discontinued products.
If these options are not visible to you in Autodesk Account, or the button options are grayed out, this indicates that self-service options aren’t currently available.
To adjust your subscription, please contact support.