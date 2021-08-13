You can access updates for your Autodesk software in two ways. You can download them from your Autodesk account or get them through the Access application that's included with Autodesk products for Windows.
Tip: Limit the number of items displayed in the list by entering a search term.
You can filter updates based on product name, version, or update type. You can save filters and name them to use again later.
Autodesk Access delivers updates for Autodesk products (Windows only) available with your subscription. If you're an admin, Access is built with you in mind, with settings you can use to control your user's ability to update their software. This will help you distribute updates and keep your products current. You can manage use of Access in different ways, depending on your requirements and the capabilities you want your users to have. To learn more, see Access Help.
