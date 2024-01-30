When you first run your software, you’ll probably be able to use it right away. That's because authentication of your product takes place automatically. Normally, there's nothing more to do to activate your software.
However, in some cases, you may see a Let’s Get Started window asking for information about your licence. You are asked to select between three options to identify your licence type and provide related information.
Here are the three options presented by Let’s Get Started. The exact wording depends upon the product version.
- Sign in with your Autodesk ID, or Single-user or Sign in. To select this option, just sign in to your Autodesk account at manage.autodesk.com.
Note: Make sure the Autodesk ID you’re using has been assigned to a licence by a primary or secondary admin. If not, request an admin to give you access. To learn more, see User management overview.
- Use a network licence or Multi-user. Select this option if your software is stored on a network of computers. You may be asked for more information about your network licence.
- Enter a serial number. Select this option if you received a serial number with your software. To find your serial number in Autodesk account, go to Products and Services, click the tile for your product, and then click Licence Details.