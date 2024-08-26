waterjet Cutting Software

A waterjet, also known as a waterjet cutter, is a machine that uses a high-pressure jet of water to cut or shape various materials. It is a versatile cutting tool used in industries such as manufacturing, engineering and fabrication.

waterjet cutting works by pressurising water and directing it through a small orifice at very high speeds. The pressure is typically generated by a high-pressure pump, which can produce pressures up to 90,000 pounds per square inch (psi) or sometimes even higher.



waterjet cutting can produce intricate shapes and is used for both straight cuts and complex curves. This is a preferred method for cutting materials that may be too delicate for other processes or where minimal material wastage is desired.

