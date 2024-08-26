Supply chain management software from Autodesk changes the game with product lifecycle management (PLM) and product data management (PDM) centralised on the cloud, where any team member or partner can access supplier and product data from any device. Any changes to the data are reflected in real time. That makes team collaboration more effective and efficient, cutting down on errors and speeding up product development and time to market. Autodesk supply chain management software is a single source of truth for product and supply chain data.

The cloud PLM and PDM solution Fusion Manage with Upchain brings together every stakeholder–teams, suppliers, customers–and shows them the complete picture from all data sources from any device, updated in real time from a centralised source. As an open system, Fusion Manage with Upchain’s open API can integrate data from multiple CAD sources and upstream and downstream data such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) information. Anyone with access can, for example, review designs from rich CAD models (even without a CAD licence), see bills of materials, change lifecycle states, and create or work on change orders. When product data changes, the software alerts users with real-time notifications.

Autodesk Prodsmart is supply-chain management software solution for production management and production floor tracking. It allows users to schedule and manage materials, teams and machines through a real-time dashboard that tracks and analyses the entire production flow, accessible from any device. Its insight into production, such as unseen costs, and ability to track and plan machine maintenance helps to reduce waste, cost and lead times. Workflow visualisation can identify bottlenecks to help manufacturers continuously improve productivity. Team resourcing also manages who does what, where, when and how so that worker shifts align with shop floor activity.

Through Autodesk supply chain management software, businesses can thoroughly manage supply chain data for design and manufacturing. However, it is not used for onward supply chain management for distribution and sales.