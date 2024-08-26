Reverse engineering hardware parts and larger assemblies involves capturing 3D images of the hardware and importing them into reverse engineering software like Autodesk ReCap Pro or as editable 3D CAD models.

This is a popular technique for re-creating or improving on older parts with outdated or unavailable design plans. Engineers can then reproduced or improve a product by making it lighter; updating features and usability; using more efficient manufacturing techniques and end-of-life processing; increasing interoperability; and increasing performance metrics like strength, durability, cost efficiency and so on.



Many industries benefit from legally and ethically sound reverse engineering. The aerospace and automotive design (US site) industries use it in many ways, including making older components more aerodynamic, creating replacements for out-of-production parts, and digitising physical models. In biomedical engineering, reverse engineering has been essential for producing implants and prosthetics, surgical tools and anatomical models. Consumer product design and engineering uses reverse engineering profusely. The furniture and jewellery design industries practise reverse engineering to make moulds, replicas, and add-on items like ornamentation and trimmings.