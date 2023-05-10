Rokion, headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, makes some of the most advanced battery-powered electric vehicles in the world for heavy industrial and mining applications. These utility and crew trucks are designed to handle the harshest mining conditions, climb the steepest ramps, and provide safe travel through every part of the mine, all while producing zero emissions.

What makes Rokion vehicles stand apart from the competition is the company’s approach to design and engineering. Most electric vehicle OEMs work backwards, starting with a diesel vehicle and stripping out the engine and transmission and then retrofitting an electric motor and batteries. This causes a lot of challenges with respect to battery capacity, because the original architecture of the vehicle was not designed to accommodate batteries.

“At Rokion, we design the vehicle from the ground up to be electric,” says Dave Cote, Applications Engineering Supervisor within Rokion R&D. “The frame, the drive train, the rollover protective structure, all of it. Instead of trying to convert a diesel, we began with a blank sheet of paper. That has allowed us to reserve more space for battery capacity and deliver the power necessary to get in and out of mines with very steep ramp access.”