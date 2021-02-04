Benson Industries, Inc. is the premier custom curtainwall and external cladding subcontractor in the United States and Asia. With a portfolio that includes the UN Secretariat Building in New York, the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, the Wilshire Grand Hotel in Los Angeles, The Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore, and The Tower One (Freedom Tower) at Ground Zero in New York City, Benson has worked on the most iconic construction projects in the world.

Established in Portland, Oregon in 1926, Benson has since expanded its operation to Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, and Manila with a full-time assembly shop in Otay Mesa, Mexico. “We do everything, including designing, manufacturing, putting the units together, and installing them on the building,” says Benson Industries Inventor Administrator Radu Stancescu. “Every project is different because every building is different.”