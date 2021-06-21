Frequently, the product is needed in very short order; sometimes, just two or three weeks for a large, multi-component structure. Designs are routinely changed at frequent intervals. Customer changes were challenging because the Design and Manufacturing teams were not seamlessly linked. Analog 2D drawings were sent to the shop floor as early as possible, often by email, but, if a design change was made, the change was not always picked up by Manufacturing, who had started to input the CAM pathways for the old design.

There was no smart technology to join the design and manufacturing software – in this case, Autodesk Inventor through to the CAM software – while making sure cutting paths were optimized to reduce material waste. The manufacturing team could not start their work until products were 100% signed off; they could not begin designing fixturing and selecting milling tools until late in the project, where a low fidelity design could allow them to start work.

This caused huge delays and long lead times, compounded by frequent, last minute design changes. The lengthy workflow meant that the Design team employed seven people, where fewer people would suffice if their engineering IT was fit for purpose. The company’s IT was stretched, often taking up to 40 minutes to boot up, open and save files to and from a central repository.