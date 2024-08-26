How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report | Autodesk tax strategy | Anti-Slavery Statement | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Nesting software refers to the process of arranging and optimising 2D or 3D shapes on a flat sheet of material to maximise utilisation and minimise waste. It is particularly useful in industries such as woodworking, sheet metal fabrication, CNC programming, CNC machining and cutting operations. Nesting software analyses the shapes to be cut and intelligently arranges them on the material sheet, ensuring the highest material efficiency possible.
Nesting software intelligently arranges parts within a material sheet, optimising their placement to minimise waste and maximise material usage. This leads to cost savings by reducing the amount of material required for production.
Nesting software streamlines the nesting process, saving time and improving overall production efficiency. By automating the arrangement of parts, it eliminates the need for manual placement, resulting in faster nesting operations and increased productivity.
Nesting software analyses the geometry of parts and generates optimised cutting paths. By arranging parts in an efficient manner, it reduces the distance the cutting tool needs to travel, minimising cutting time and improving machine utilisation.
Nesting software ensures the precise placement of parts on the material sheet, reducing the risk of errors and improving part quality and accuracy. This is especially important for industries where precision is critical, such as aerospace or automotive manufacturing.
Nesting in Autodesk Fusion employs advanced algorithms that automatically arrange parts within the material sheet, optimising material usage and minimising waste. These algorithms take into account factors such as part geometry, material type and nesting constraints.
With automated nesting, you can save time by eliminating the manual effort required to arrange parts on a sheet. Autodesk Fusion analyses the geometry and automatically generates the most efficient layout, freeing up your valuable time for other critical tasks.
Nesting in Autodesk Fusion supports a wide range of material types, including metals, plastics, composites and more. It adapts to the specific characteristics of each material, allowing for accurate and efficient nesting regardless of the material being used.
The Autodesk Fusion Nesting and Fabrication Extension is accessible directly within Autodesk Fusion. This integration enables a smooth transition from the design phase to the nesting process, ensuring data continuity and eliminating the need for manual data transfer.
Autodesk Fusion provides interactive nesting previews, allowing users to visualise the placement of parts on the material sheet in real time. This feature helps users make informed decisions and optimise the nest for maximum efficiency.
Autodesk nesting tools and software can optimise a variety of nesting types, streamlining your projects.
Autodesk Fusion amplifies the benefits and efficiency of automatic nesting while delivering nuanced control and customisation options for projects.
Optimise material usage and reduce programming time by using Autodesk Fusion nesting software for intelligent nesting projects to produce complex layouts with speed and accuracy.
Autodesk Fusion nesting software allows you to automate manual nesting to reduce cost and time. It optimises multi-sheet and multi-material nests to prepare them for CNC machine cutting.
The Autodesk Fusion Nesting and Fabrication Extension enhances material utilisation and optimises cutting processes with advanced algorithms, simulation capabilities and comprehensive reports. It offers customisation options, a material library and constraints to accommodate specific manufacturing needs. By leveraging this extension, you can maximise efficiency in your manufacturing workflows.
– Richard Ganas, CEO, GANAS MFG
Nesting software finds applications in various industries and manufacturing processes. Some common examples include:
Nesting software plays a crucial role in optimising the placement of components for cutting or machining in automotive and aerospace industries, maximising material utilisation and reducing production costs.
In the woodworking industry, nesting software ensures efficient use of wood panels, reducing material waste and improving yield.
Nesting software is a valuable asset in the realm of CNC machining. By optimising material usage and generating efficient toolpaths, nesting software greatly enhances the CNC machining process. It helps minimise waste, reduce setup times and improve overall productivity.
Nesting software helps optimise the layout of sheet metal components, minimising waste and maximising the utilisation of expensive materials.
By optimising the placement of 3D printed objects within the print bed, nesting software maximises print volume, reduces support material usage and shortens print times.
By arranging parts intelligently, nesting software reduces material waste, minimises production time and enhances the overall efficiency of laser cutting operations.
Embrace the power of nesting software in Autodesk Fusion, and propel your manufacturing workflow to new heights.
Learn more about nesting software with the following resources from Autodesk.
Learn more about how nests are linked to the design and material settings when making changes and recalculating the nest.
This list features a collection of informative and educational videos that provide insights, tips and tutorials related to nesting and fabrication extension in Autodesk Fusion software.
Save time, reduce errors and optimise material utilisation with Nesting Software in Autodesk Fusion.
Learn how to effectively use features, with guided tutorials, of nesting software in Autodesk Fusion.
Learn how to create customisable, printable labels for easier part tracking using the Nesting & Fabrication Extension in Autodesk Fusion.
Create optimised and associative multi-sheet layouts for sheet metal and non-sheet metal with the Autodesk Fusion Nesting & Fabrication Extension.
Nesting software in Autodesk Fusion intelligently arranges parts within a sheet based on predefined parameters and constraints. It utilises advanced algorithms to optimise material usage and enhance manufacturing efficiency.
Yes, nesting software is compatible with a wide range of materials, including metals, wood, plastics and composites. It adapts to the specific requirements of each material type to ensure optimal nesting results.
Absolutely! Nesting software caters to businesses of all sizes. Small businesses can benefit from improved material usage, reduced costs and enhanced productivity by implementing nesting software into their manufacturing processes.
Autodesk offers the Autodesk Fusion Nesting & Fabrication Extension, for
2D nesting is nesting done on flat materials to create 2D parts and shapes. Examples include sheet metal fabrication and carbon manufacturing.
Common line cutting is when designs for one or more parts share the same edge, reducing material waste. It may speed cutting times of nested sheets and reduce heat-related distortions.
A fly cutter is a single-point rotary cutting tool that moves across the surface of flat materials. Fly cutting uses this tool to make a shallow cut or to level a material's surface.
Bump nesting is the act of manually dropping shapes or part designs onto the sheet layout. It can be used in conjunction with automatic nesting to fill in spaces left after automatic nesting.