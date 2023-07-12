How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report | Autodesk tax strategy | Anti-Slavery Statement | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
ECAD (electronic computer-aided design) software is used to design and create electronic structures. MCAD (mechanical computer-aided design) software is used to design and create mechanical systems.
Intelligent products require integrated electrical and mechanical characteristics. Thus, it is vital that our design and engineering workflows are also integrated. ECAD and MCAD (US site) need to work together to enable true interoperability.
Fusion 360 enables ECAD and MCAD designers to work natively and independently on the same design project and within the same design management platform. You never have to integrate any third-party software, translate, exchange or export STEP, XDF or IDF files, ever.
Fusion 360 offers a complete online experience for PCB, mechanical and data management, making sure that every stakeholder is part of the product development cycle. Design changes are automatically managed to enable you to revise your board shape, component placement update or modified enclosure.
With integrated ECAD and MCAD in Fusion 360, 3D PCB data such as board copper, core material and components can be analysed, verified and validated on the MCAD side to make sure they meet the product design specifications.
– John Sparkman, Co-Founder, Limbitless Solutions
Comprehensive full-featured electronics tool for your schematics, PCB, simulation, library management, manufacturing and more.
Fully functional and powerful 3D design and modelling, including PCB integration, sketching, rendering, sheet metal and assemblies.
Easy to use yet powerful e-cooling simulation to verify and validate thermal design of your printed circuit board (PCB) (US site) early and often.
Get started with ECAD and MCAD with these tutorials, guides, tips and tricks.
ECAD/MCAD integration is a necessity in today’s world. See how Fusion 360 can make electronics to mechanical workflows easy.
Fusion 360 makes electronics to mechanical workflows easy with seamless ECAD/MCAD integration.
Let’s explore the three main benefits of using PCB design software to combine ECAD (electronic computer-aided design) and MCAD (mechanical computer-aided design).
Learn how to easily and quickly define your PCB outline from a mechanical design.
Not sure where to start? Get access to over 60 videos covering a wide spectrum of “how-to” in electronics.
MCAD – Mechanical computer-aided design and ECAD – electronic computer-aided design, when combined, can help streamline crucial development processes.
Try Fusion 360 for free with a 30-day trial. Access all capabilities and features with integrated CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB software.
Fusion 360 unifies MCAD and ECAD workflows. Whether you’re an electrical engineer looking for a cloud-based PCB design tool or an industrial designer looking to incorporate PCBs into your work, Fusion 360 is the solution for you. The electronics workspace is a comprehensive and affordable end-to-end solution that includes 999 schematics, 16 layers and unlimited board area.
Electronic Computer-Aided Design (ECAD) software is used to create and modify both 2D and 3D diagrams and layouts to design Printed Circuit Boards (PCB).
MCAD (mechanical computer-aided design) software is used to create and modify 2D and 3D CAD geometry to design and document mechanical components.
Using two separate software tools to create one functional prototype can be frustrating and time-consuming. PCB design software collaboration optimises PCB assembly and reduces the risk of error. MCAD and ECAD integration allows for a one-stop-shop solution for accuracy.