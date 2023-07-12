AUTODESK FUSION 360 ECAD & MCAD INTEGRATION

ECAD and MCAD collaboration simplified with one software solution

Bridge the gaps between traditional ECAD and MCAD software with a truly unified electronics and mechanical software tool.

What is ECAD & MCAD?

ECAD (electronic computer-aided design) software is used to design and create electronic structures. MCAD (mechanical computer-aided design) software is used to design and create mechanical systems.

Intelligent products require integrated electrical and mechanical characteristics. Thus, it is vital that our design and engineering workflows are also integrated. ECAD and MCAD (US site) need to work together to enable true interoperability.

Benefits of integrated ECAD MCAD

Design Unification

Fusion 360 enables ECAD and MCAD designers to work natively and independently on the same design project and within the same design management platform. You never have to integrate any third-party software, translate, exchange or export STEP, XDF or IDF files, ever.

Collaboration

Fusion 360 offers a complete online experience for PCB, mechanical and data management, making sure that every stakeholder is part of the product development cycle. Design changes are automatically managed to enable you to revise your board shape, component placement update or modified enclosure.

True 3D PCB Design

With integrated ECAD and MCAD in Fusion 360, 3D PCB data such as board copper, core material and components can be analysed, verified and validated on the MCAD side to make sure they meet the product design specifications.

“My favourite part about Fusion 360 is that it is an all-in-one software. You have your electronics, your design, your CAM all in one place, and it’s so easy to use.”

– John Sparkman, Co-Founder, Limbitless Solutions

Getting started with integrated ECAD MCAD

Electronics Design

Comprehensive full-featured electronics tool for your schematics, PCB, simulation, library management, manufacturing and more.

 

Mechanical Design

Fully functional and powerful 3D design and modelling, including PCB integration, sketching, rendering, sheet metal and assemblies.

 

Simulation

Easy to use yet powerful e-cooling simulation to verify and validate thermal design of your printed circuit board (PCB) (US site) early and often.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fusion 360 include electronics?

Fusion 360 unifies MCAD and ECAD workflows. Whether you’re an electrical engineer looking for a cloud-based PCB design tool or an industrial designer looking to incorporate PCBs into your work, Fusion 360 is the solution for you. The electronics workspace is a comprehensive and affordable end-to-end solution that includes 999 schematics, 16 layers and unlimited board area.

What is ECAD (electronic computer-aided design)?

Electronic Computer-Aided Design (ECAD) software is used to create and modify both 2D and 3D diagrams and layouts to design Printed Circuit Boards (PCB).

What is MCAD (mechanical computed-aided design)?

MCAD (mechanical computer-aided design) software is used to create and modify 2D and 3D CAD geometry to design and document mechanical components.

What is the benefit of integrated ECAD MCAD?

Using two separate software tools to create one functional prototype can be frustrating and time-consuming. PCB design software collaboration optimises PCB assembly and reduces the risk of error. MCAD and ECAD integration allows for a one-stop-shop solution for accuracy.

