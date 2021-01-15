Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill: Expert CAM software for high-speed and 5-axis CNC machining

Simplify CAM programming of large moulds, tools, dies and other complex 3D parts.

What is Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill® CAM software provides expert CNC programming strategies for complex 3- and 5-axis manufacturing, now with access to Fusion and advanced manufacturing capabilities through Fusion extensions.

  • Enjoy a vast library of machining strategies.

  • Access powerful 5-axis programming with automated collision avoidance.

  • Use solutions for industrial robots, hybrid manufacturing and more.

Why use PowerMill?

Deliver exceptional part quality

Complete control of the machining process helps you achieve optimum levels of precision and surface finish.

Reduce CAM programming times

Super-fast toolpath calculation makes it simple to program large moulds, tools and dies, and other challenging 3D geometry.

Maximise CNC machine utilisation

Advanced controls help optimise NC code to extract maximum value from your machines and cutting tools.

What you can do with Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill

Solve complex CNC machining problems

PowerMill provides a vast library of 3- and 5-axis strategies that simplify the CAM programming and CNC machining of large moulds, tools, dies and other complex parts. (video: 1:33 min.)

Achieve exceptional levels of quality

Advanced toolpath controls and powerful editing shortens CAM programming times and increases flexibility, resulting in finished parts that require little to no manual polishing. (video: 3:01 min.)

Improve consistency with automation

Powerful templates and user-defined macros help you capture and share best practices across your team. Address the skills gap and help your workers to be more productive sooner.

See how PowerMill can be used with other Autodesk products

Video: PowerMill subscribers now get Fusion modelling, generative design, simulation, and more at no extra cost

PowerMill + Fusion

Fusion offers 3D modelling, generative design, simulation, electronics, collaboration and more.

 

Watch workflow (video: 2:36 min.)
Video: PowerShape provides tools to help import, analyse, fix and prepare 3D CAD models for CAM programming

PowerMill + PowerShape

Get modelling for manufacture tools to help prepare complex geometry for better CAM programming.

 

Watch workflow (video: 2:03 min.)
Video: Moldflow helps identify and fix many common problems early in the plastic product design process

PowerMill + Moldflow

Use simulation tools to improve plastic part designs and optimise the mould tools used to make them.

 

Watch workflow (video: 1:51 min.)

Which PowerMill product is right for you?

PowerMill 3-axis machining being used to manufacture an injection mould tool for mass producing plastic spoons

Fusion with PowerMill Standard

Rapidly create NC code for high-speed 3-axis machining, 3+2 programming, 2.5D milling and turning, plus machine simulation and toolpath verification.

 

PowerMill high-rate additive manufacturing being used to produce a large propeller for the marine industry

Fusion with PowerMill Ultimate

Access full 5-axis programming with automatic collision avoidance, machine simulation, robot programming, automated electrodes, hybrid manufacturing and more.

 

Explore PowerMill resources

BLOG

All things manufacturing

Read about Autodesk advanced manufacturing software, tips and tricks, and more.

 

YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Fusion manufacturing channel

Watch videos on the latest release, including productivity tips, on our YouTube channel.

 

Visit YouTube channel

LEARNING RESOURCES

Get started with PowerMill

Access a library of explainer videos and guided tutorials to learn more about using PowerMill.

 

Visit learning site (US site)

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill used for?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill is CAM software that specialises in generating high-quality machining code to help manufacture large, complex parts such as moulds, tools and dies.

PowerMill is typically used to drive different types of CNC hardware, including 3- and 5-axis mills, 5-axis mill-turn machines, industrial robots and hybrid manufacturing machines.

Who uses Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill is typically used by CAM programmers and CNC machine operators. It is widely used by manufacturing companies serving different industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical and consumer goods.

 

PowerMill is particularly well suited to the production of large, complex components where precision and surface finish are important.

What is the difference between PowerMill Standard and PowerMill Ultimate?

PowerMill Standard provides CAM programming capabilities including 2.5D milling, basic turning, 3-axis, 3+2 programming, as well as the ability to simulate and verify toolpaths using virtual machine simulation.  
 
PowerMill Ultimate builds on this by offering additional capabilities including simultaneous 5-axis machining, offline robot programming, automated electrode production, hybrid manufacturing and dedicated toolpaths for the production of ports, blades, blisk and impellers.

Which operating system does Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill run on?

Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill runs on Microsoft® Windows® 11. See Autodesk PowerMill system requirements (US site) for details.

How much does a PowerMill subscription cost?

Contact your local Autodesk sales team to discuss your business needs and review subscription pricing options.

Is there a free version of Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill?

You can download a free 30-day trial of PowerMill using this link. Contact your local Autodesk sales representative to discuss your business needs to see what additional, time-limited versions of Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill may be available for you.

Which versions of PowerMill can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your PowerMill subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available to subscribers.

Can I install PowerMill on multiple computers?

With a subscription to PowerMill software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US site) for more information.

