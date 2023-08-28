FOR QUALIFYING STARTUPS AND ENTREPRENEURS

Autodesk Fusion for startups

Are you an innovative startup? Apply to Fusion for startups and receive confirmation within 2-3 working days. Qualifying applicants can access Fusion for per user for 3-years.

Startups must design or manufacture original physical products

Integrated CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB for growing businesses

Empower your startup journey with Autodesk Fusion – an unparalleled, all-in-one product development solution, tailored for eligible ventures in design and manufacturing. Unlock 3-year access at just per user and up to 10 users per startup.

Start accelerating innovation for your startup with integrated cloud-based CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB software with Autodesk Fusion.

Autodesk Fusion for startups eligibility criteria

Who should apply?

We are eagerly anticipating learning about your innovative idea! Submit your application now and receive notification of your approval status within 2-3 working days of evaluation.

 

Fusion for startups qualifying criteria*:

  • Registered companies (e.g. LLC)
  • Professional email domain and a valid company website
  • Venture, angel-backed or bootstrapped status
  • No previous subscription to Autodesk Fusion
  • Focus on designing or manufacturing physical products
  • Exclusions: Service providers, resellers, contract manufacturers, consultants, makerspaces, non-profits and design agencies are not eligible

*See full qualification terms and conditions.

Benefits of Autodesk Fusion for startups

Accelerate innovation

Free up resources to increase capacity with less investment in time and capital with design, electronics and machining automation.

Bring products to market faster

Go from design to manufacturing faster with the only all-in-one cloud CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB product development platform, Autodesk Fusion.

Unify your team on one platform

Ideate, create, collaborate and manage their development processes in a single solution with cloud and data at the centre.

Autodesk Fusion has powered over 10K startups, including:

Autodesk Fusion capabilities

Autodesk Fusion 3D CAD

Flexible 3D CAD

Engineer products with a comprehensive set of modelling tools and explore many design iterations quickly with easy-to-use cloud CAD software.

 

Autodesk Fusion integrated CAD/CAM

Integrated CAD/CAM

Produce high-quality CNC machined parts, and additively manufacture builds using FFF or PBF for metal 3D printing.

 

Autodesk Fusion PCB design

Unified PCB design

Bring your designs to life with automation. Use schematic design, PCB layout and routing capabilities built into Autodesk Fusion.

 

Autodesk Fusion collaboration

Collaboration made easy

Use integrated cloud collaboration tools to bring teams together and manage product data. Connect your teams, communicate in real time and centralise project activity.

 

Apply to Autodesk Fusion for startups

 

Legal terms and conditions

Participant represents and warrants that the information submitted to Autodesk as part of the Participant’s Programme application is accurate and true at the time of submission. Autodesk reserves the right to suspend or remove, at any time without prior notice, a Participant from the Programme, if the Participant does not meet Programme eligibility criteria at the time of submission or fails to comply with the Autodesk Terms of Use available here (US Site), as determined at Autodesk’ sole discretion.

Participants who are selected for the Programme may not re-apply after completing the Programme or upon removal from the Programme. The Programme is only available to companies that qualify based on the eligibility criteria. The Programme is not offered to all companies or in all countries; availability may vary.

Access to any Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services provided via the Programme are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the Autodesk Terms of Use. All benefits may not be available for all software or services in all languages and/or geographies.

Autodesk reserves the right to alter the SRP, product offerings and specification of its products and services at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical, graphical or other errors that may appear on this site.

All prices are for estimation purposes only. The SRP does not include taxes or currency adjustments. Actual retail price is determined by your reseller and is subject to currency fluctuation. Contact your Autodesk representative or reseller for exact pricing in your region.

 

Participant” means any company that may be eligible to participate in, or is currently participating in, the Programme based on the Programme eligibility criteria.

'Programme' means the Fusion 360 Startup programme.

