ACWA Robotics’ autonomous robots chart a path to water resilience

The objective of the company’s intelligent pipe robots is to collect a complete data set about the condition of the water network. “We deal with the larger pipes, what you call the feeders or mains,“ says Guiderdoni. “These are the strategic pipes that, when they break, can affect a whole city or neighbourhood and generate massive financial losses, putting the whole activity of the city to a halt.“
The robots capture metrics such as pipe diameter, residual thickness of the pipe at various locations and areas where corrosion is building up, leveraging high-definition images and a whole set of non-destructive testing (NDT) technologies. Beyond running condition assessments, ACWA’s robots could also collect readings for water temperature, pH, flow speed and turbidity where fixed sensors cannot reach, therefore helping improve water quality and performance.
The robot’s route along the pipeline is established before the journey starts. Points are geo-referenced by longitude, latitude and elevation above sea level and the firm says it will be able to calibrate a location to within a 40 cm. margin of error. After the robot completes its mission, it makes its way back to its entry point or to a predefined exit area.