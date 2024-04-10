How to buy
A new streamlined buying process will now simplify your Autodesk purchasing experience. To ensure a seamless transaction or renewal, you may have to set up Autodesk as a vendor in your procurement system. Please note that your company may have different requirements, so we recommend consulting with your procurement department to determine the specific information needed.
This FAQ content has been created to help make this process as smooth as possible.
Don’t see the answer you’re looking for? Please contact your Autodesk Partner or sales representative.
Autodesk’s warranty and limitations on liability can be found in Section 14 of the General Terms of our Terms of Use (US Site).
Autodesk lists all certifications and attestations in the Trust Centre. If it is not listed, we do not hold it. Additional details are available here (US Site).
Autodesk has been creating design and make software since 1982.
We report employee headcount at the beginning of each financial year in our Annual Report. We do not publicly report a breakdown of employee type.
As a publicly traded company, Autodesk’s annual revenue is included in its Annual Report, which is available on our Investor Relations page.
Autodesk is a global company with employees located all around the globe. You can find a full list of Autodesk locations here (US Site).
Autodesk has an internal Business Continuity plan and an internal Disaster Recovery process that includes recovery and restoration procedures. Autodesk provides availability and health information on the Health Dashboard, accessible to all our customers.