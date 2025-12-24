The billing measurement for each API unit is a charged unit. Each charged unit equals a fixed amount of API usage.

For Free tier subscribers, there is no cost for charged units. The API balance updates when a full unit is used. For example, if 1 unit is 20 processing minutes, the balance updates after 20 minutes of use.

Paid tier subscribers will not be billed or charged tokens for partial units. For example, if you only use 10 processing minutes in a billing cycle and a charge unit is 20 minutes, you won’t be charged. The 10 minutes used rolls over to the next billing cycle.

If you have a mix of subscription types in the same team, the system calculates API use in this order: