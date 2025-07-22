User authentication

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Here are some questions with answers about the ways in which your user license is authorized and maintained for your usage of Autodesk software. For information about security and privacy, see Data security.
Named users sign in using their Autodesk ID or company ID (if single sign-on is enabled) to authenticate their identity and authorize software use.
Yes. The licensing service must connect to the Internet when you use the product for the first time to make sure that you're authorized.
The product checks for authorization every time you're online, and when the product restarts. If the product stays open and running, then it checks for license authorization once every 24 hours. This confirms that you're still assigned to the product, the subscription is still valid, and that the seat usage reporting data is refreshed.
If you sign in and stay online with the product open, your cached credentials automatically refresh every day.
When accessing a named user license included in a subscription with single-user access, you can be offline for up to 30 days without interruption. When you're offline, usage data isn't recorded for usage reporting.
You'll receive in-product messages throughout the 30 days indicating how many more days you can remain offline. In the final three days, a different message displays when you start the software. This is a warning that you have less than three days left to connect to the Internet or the product will stop working.
You can have only one active session running at a time. More than one active, concurrent session running on different devices is not compliant and is considered a violation of our Terms of use (US Site).
