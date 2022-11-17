In Autodesk account, admins add and remove users to and from teams. A team is the central place where admins manage users, assignments, and settings. The team includes users added through Autodesk account, guest users, and users working in Autodesk cloud collaboration products. To learn more about teams, see Manage teams.

To give users access to Autodesk products and services, an admin can:

Invite users individually or import them in bulk through Autodesk account. If users don't have an existing Autodesk account, they'll receive a confirmation email with a link to create an account with their own email and password.

Add them automatically through just-in-time (JIT) provisioning with single sign-on (SSO). JIT provisioning automatically creates accounts for new users and adds them to your team when they sign in to Autodesk for the first time with SSO. To learn more, see How does JIT provisioning work?

Add them through directory sync. With directory sync, you can create user groups in your organization’s directory that can be automatically synced to your team in Autodesk account. This allows new users to join your team without needing to sign in for their account to be created. To learn more, see Understanding Active Directory Sync.

Add them through hubs. Using a hub, you can manage members and their permissions to let your team securely store and share data and work on projects across Autodesk collaboration products (currently BIM/ACC, Flow Production Tracking, Forma, and Fusion).

View the video at the end of this article to understand more about adding and removing users.

Note: Do not use the following procedures to create new subscriptions or cancel existing subscriptions. For those operations, go to Add or reduce seats. To return a recently purchased subscription, go to Contact support.