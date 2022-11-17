Admins add and remove users in Autodesk Account. To give users access to Autodesk products and services, invite them individually or import them in bulk. Invited users receive a confirmation email with a link to create an account with their own email and password. From their account, they can download products and access support.

The procedures for adding and removing users are different for classic user management than for user management. If you don’t use classic user management, see Add and remove users.

For each of the following procedures, first sign into Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.