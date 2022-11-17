Only contract managers can add or reduce seats for subscriptions that are set up to renew automatically.
Note: This feature is available only for subscriptions bought online from Autodesk and only in some regions.
As the contract manager, sign into your Autodesk Account at account and go to Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts.
Select a contract to display your subscription details.
Click Add Seats under the seat number.
Adjust the number of seats and click Save Changes.
If needed, change the payment method and click Save.
Note: The credit card you originally used to purchase the subscription is charged for the additional seats. To use a different payment method, add and save it before completing the transaction.
Review the changes and click Submit Order.
You can reduce the seat count at any time. The seat number and price decrease are recorded when your subscription renews.
As the contract manager, sign into Autodesk Account at account and go to Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts.
Select a contract to display your subscription details.
Click Reduce Seats under the seat number.
Adjust the number of seats and click Save Changes.
