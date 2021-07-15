How to buy
Autodesk Mudbox software is a digital 3D sculpting and painting tool for creating detailed characters and environments with beautiful textures.
Bring 3D designs to life with intuitive sculpting tools.
Add final touches to models with flexible texture painting capabilities.
Work faster with an easy-to-use layer-based workflow.
Artist-friendly sculpting tools in Mudbox let you create whatever you can imagine with ease.
Accurate texture painting workflows enable you to create realistic and stylized models.
Brush-based workflows for polygons and textures take your creations to the next level.
Manipulate 3D models by painting directly onto them across multiple channels or by adding resolution to a mesh in places that need it.
Autodesk Mudbox is a 3D sculpting and painting tool for creating realistic and stylized characters and environments. Its accurate and efficient toolset allows artists to sculpt highly-detailed models and paint stunning textures.
Autodesk Mudbox is used by a variety of professional VFX and game studios due to its versatile sculpting tools and its ability to create high-resolution meshes and textures.
Your Mudbox subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
Autodesk Mudbox can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Apple® macOS®. See Autodesk Mudbox system requirements (US Site) for details.
With a subscription to Mudbox software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Mudbox here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
The price of an annual Autodesk Mudbox subscription is