Autodesk Alias: Create high-quality, desirable products

Product modelling, surfacing and visualisation

What is Autodesk Alias?

Autodesk Alias is design software that lets you create products and improve processes with a single design pipeline.

  • Seamlessly collaborate across different workflows and disciplines.

  • Increase productivity and eliminate the need to toggle between siloed systems.

  • Use a single software source for design, from concept to production surfacing.

Why use Autodesk Alias?

Accelerate time to market

Deliver designs faster with the powerful tools in Alias.

Deliver amazing products

Get the competitive edge with high-quality designs produced in Alias.

Streamline processes

Communicate design intent across teams using discrete tools in a single unified pipeline.

What you can do with Autodesk Alias

Alias Dynamo integration (video: 1:35 min.)

Make faster design decisions with automated workflows

Tools like computational design and shareable templates enable users to make rapid design iterations automatically.

Industrial design with Alias (video: 1:58 min)

Quickly create and review industrial design projects

A new, easy-to-learn user experience means fast modelling and collaboration. Alias also offers updates relevant to industrial design, as well as flexible licencing, aligned with project lengths.

Reference manager supports Alias Assemblies (video: 1:07 min.)

Enhance collaboration and automation with Alias and Flow Production Tracking

Alias and non-Alias modellers can use Alias Assemblies and Flow Production Tracking to collaborate across teams and manage and review design projects. Flow Production Tracking also powers up Alias with automations, allowing faster design iterations.

What Autodesk Alias product is right for you?

Racecar concept image using Alias Concept

Alias Concept

Get sketching, fast concept modelling and visualisation tools.  

 

Surface shaders showcasing Alias Surface

Alias Surface

Refine concept models into Class-A surfaces for consumer and automotive designs.  

 

Full Etraxx dataset in Alias AutoStudio, with shaders and reflection

Alias AutoStudio

Perform concept modelling, analysis, technical surfacing and visualisation.  

 

Explore Alias resources

BLOG

Design Studio blog

A source for customer stories and profiles, as well as product and industry news

 

VIDEOS

Alias YouTube channel

Videos with Alias product information and tips

 

TUTORIALS

Videos and hands-on training

Instructions and guidance to build your Alias foundational knowledge

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Alias used for?

Autodesk Alias is used to design innovative products and communicate ideas in a visual medium from 2D sketch to 3D form, and from conceptual models to production-level data.

Who uses Alias?

Alias is used by industrial designers, automotive designers, creative design professionals, digital sculptors and production surface modellers.

Which versions of Alias can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Alias subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Autodesk Alias on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Alias software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my Alias free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Alias here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does an Autodesk Alias subscription cost?

The price of an annual Alias subscription is and the price of a monthly Alias subscription is . The price of a three-year Alias subscription is . If you have infrequent users and are interested in a pay-as-you-go option, please visit the Autodesk Flex page to learn more.

Support and problem solving (US Site)

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue.