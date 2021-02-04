As any advertising pro will tell you, the secret to selling is to make an emotional connection. If you offer a lifestyle, fashion, or aspirational purchase, you’re not selling a product—you’re selling a feeling.

KISKA understands that like few other industrial-design studios, which made it the perfect choice to bring back and update the iconic Husqvarna Silverpilen (Silver Arrow) motorcycle sold between 1955 and 1965. Taking inspiration from the original bike, KISKA created two gorgeous new models, the SVARTPILEN and VITPILEN.

KISKA began in the 1990s designing motorcycles for KTM (owner of the Husqvarna brand), and the firm’s work has evolved over the years to encompass all of its clients’ brand touch points, from concept through sales materials. Design lead Craig Dent explains that the common language is emotion. “If the products we make don’t provoke an emotional response in the customers, we’re not doing a good job,” he says from the company’s Salzburg, Austria headquarters. (KISKA also has locations in Germany, the United States, and China, employing more than 260 designers across the company.)