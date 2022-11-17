인더스트리 컬렉션:

- Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection

- Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

- Media & Entertainment Collection 제품의 적격한 이전 버전을 보려면 컬렉션 내에서 해당 제품 이름을 참조하십시오.

3DS Max 2025 3DS Max 2024

3DS Max 2023

3DS Max 2022

3DS Max 2024 with Softimage**

3DS Max 2023 with Softimage**

3DS Max 2022 with Softimage** ** Autodesk 3ds Max with Softimage의 메인터넌스 플랜 시트에서 전환한 Autodesk 3ds Max 서브스크립션에서만 이전 버전을 사용할 수 있습니다.

3ds Max - 인디 유저용 2025 3ds Max - 인디 유저용 2024

3ds Max - 인디 유저용 2023

3ds Max - 인디 유저용 2022

3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2021 3DS Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2020

3DS Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2019

3DS Max Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2018

Advance Steel 2025 Advance Steel 2024

Advance Steel 2023

Advance Steel 2022

Alias AutoStudio 2025 Alias AutoStudio 2024

Alias AutoStudio 2023

Alias AutoStudio 2022

Alias Concept 2025 Alias Concept 2024

Alias Concept 2023

Alias Concept 2022

Alias Design 2021 Alias Design 2020

Alias Design 2019

Alias Design 2018

Alias SpeedForm 2019 Alias SpeedForm 2018

Alias SpeedForm 2017

Alias SpeedForm 2016

Alias Surface 2025 Alias Surface 2024

Alias Surface 2023

Alias Surface 2022

Arnold 2025 Arnold 2024

Arnold 2023

Arnold 2022



AutoCAD including specialized toolsets(전문화 툴셋 포함) AutoCAD 2024

AutoCAD 2023

AutoCAD 2022

AutoCAD Architecture 2024

AutoCAD Architecture 2023

AutoCAD Architecture 2022

AutoCAD Electrical 2024

AutoCAD Electrical 2023

AutoCAD Electrical 2022

AutoCAD Mechanical 2024

AutoCAD Mechanical 2023

AutoCAD Mechanical 2022

AutoCAD Map 3D 2024

AutoCAD Map 3D 2023

AutoCAD Map 3D 2022

AutoCAD MEP 2024

AutoCAD MEP 2023

AutoCAD MEP 2022

AutoCAD Raster Design 2024

AutoCAD Raster Design 2023

AutoCAD Raster Design 2022

AutoCAD Plant 3D 2024

AutoCAD Plant 3D 2023

AutoCAD Plant 3D 2022

AutoCAD 2025 AutoCAD 2024

AutoCAD 2023

AutoCAD 2022

AutoCAD Architecture 2025 AutoCAD Architecture 2024

AutoCAD Architecture 2023

AutoCAD Architecture 2022

AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2021 AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2020

AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2019

AutoCAD Design Suite - Premium 2018

AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2021 AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2020

AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2019

AutoCAD Design Suite - Standard 2018

AutoCAD Electrical 2025 AutoCAD Electrical 2024

AutoCAD Electrical 2023

AutoCAD Electrical 2022

AutoCAD for Mac 2025 AutoCAD for Mac 2024

AutoCAD for Mac 2023

AutoCAD for Mac 2022

AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2021 AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2020

AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2019

AutoCAD Inventor LT™ Suite 2018

AutoCAD LT 2025 AutoCAD LT 2024

AutoCAD LT 2023

AutoCAD LT 2022

AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2025 AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2024

AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2023

AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools 2022

AutoCAD LT for Mac 2025 AutoCAD LT for Mac 2024

AutoCAD LT for Mac 2023

AutoCAD LT for Mac 2022

AutoCAD Map 3D 2025 AutoCAD Map 3D 2024

AutoCAD Map 3D 2023

AutoCAD Map 3D 2022

AutoCAD Mechanical 2025 AutoCAD Mechanical 2024

AutoCAD Mechanical 2023

AutoCAD Mechanical 2022

AutoCAD MEP 2025 AutoCAD MEP 2024

AutoCAD MEP 2023

AutoCAD MEP 2022

AutoCAD Plant 3D 2025 AutoCAD Plant 3D 2024

AutoCAD Plant 3D 2023

AutoCAD Plant 3D 2022

AutoCAD Raster Design 2025 AutoCAD Raster Design 2024

AutoCAD Raster Design 2023

AutoCAD Raster Design 2022

AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2025 AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2024

AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2023

AutoCAD Revit LT Suite 2022

Building Design Suite - Premium 2021 Building Design Suite - Premium 2020

Building Design Suite - Premium 2019

Building Design Suite - Premium 2018

Building Design Suite - Standard 2021 Building Design Suite - Standard 2020

Building Design Suite - Standard 2019

Building Design Suite - Standard 2018

Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2021 Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2020

Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2019

Building Design Suite - Ultimate 2018

CFD - Premium 2024 CFD - Premium 2023

CFD - Premium 2021

CFD - Premium 2019



CFD - Ultimate 2024 CFD - Ultimate 2023

CFD - Ultimate 2021

CFD - Ultimate 2019



2021 이전의 단일 사용자는 이전 버전에 액세스할 수 없음

Civil 3D 2025 Civil 3D 2024

Civil 3D 2023

Civil 3D 2022

Civil 3D 2023- Grading Optimization Civil 3D 2022 - Grading Optimization

Civil 3D 2023 - Project Explorer Civil 3D 2022 - Project Explorer

Civil 3D 2021 - Project Explorer

Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2021 Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2020

Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2019

Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2018

Softimage 2015**

** Entertainment Creation Suite Ultimate 2016을 통해 제공

Fabrication CADmep 2025 Fabrication CADmep 2024

Fabrication CADmep 2023

Fabrication CADmep 2022

Fabrication CAMduct 2025 Fabrication CAMduct 2024

Fabrication CAMduct 2023

Fabrication CAMduct 2022

Fabrication ESTmep 2025 Fabrication ESTmep 2024

Fabrication ESTmep 2023

Fabrication ESTmep 2022

Factory Design Suite - Premium 2021 Factory Design Suite - Premium 2020

Factory Design Suite - Premium 2019

Factory Design Suite - Premium 2018

Factory Design Suite - Standard 2021 Factory Design Suite - Standard 2020

Factory Design Suite - Standard 2019

Factory Design Suite - Standard 2018

Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2021 Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2020

Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2019

Factory Design Suite - Ultimate 2018

Factory Design Utilities 2025 Factory Design Utilities 2024

Factory Design Utilities 2023

Factory Design Utilities 2022

FeatureCAM - Premium 2025 FeatureCAM - Premium 2024

FeatureCAM - Premium 2023

FeatureCAM - Premium 2022

FeatureCAM - Standard 2025 FeatureCAM - Standard 2024

FeatureCAM - Standard 2023

FeatureCAM - Standard 2022

FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2025 FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2024

FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2023

FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2022

Flame 2025 Flame 2024

Flame 2023

Flame 2022

Flame Assist 2025 Flame Assist 2024

Flame Assist 2023

Flame Assist 2022

Flame - transition 2024 Flame - transition 2023

Flame - transition 2022

Flame - transition 2021

Flare 2025 Flare 2024

Flare 2023

Flare 2022

Fusion with CAMplete TruePath 2025 Fusion with CAMplete TruePath 2024

Fusion with CAMplete TruePath 2023

Fusion with CAMplete TruePath 2022

Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2025 Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2024

Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2023

Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill 2022

Fusion with FeatureCAM HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022

FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2024

FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2023

FeatureCAM - Ultimate 2022

Fusion with FeatureCAM Standard HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022

FeatureCAM - Standard 2024

FeatureCAM - Standard 2023

FeatureCAM - Standard 2022

Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2025 Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2024

Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2023

Fusion with Netfabb Standard 2022

Fusion with PowerInspect HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022

PowerInspect - Ultimate 2024

PowerInspect - Ultimate 2023

PowerInspect - Ultimate 2022

Fusion with PowerMill Standard HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022

PowerMill - Standard 2024

PowerMill - Standard 2023

PowerMill - Standard 2022

Fusion with PowerMill Ultimate HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022

PowerMill - Ultimate 2024

PowerMill - Ultimate 2023

PowerMill - Ultimate 2022

Fusion with PowerShape HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022

PowerShape - Ultimate 2024

PowerShape - Ultimate 2023

PowerShape - Ultimate 2022

Helius PFA 2021 Helius PFA 2019

Helius PFA 2018

Helius PFA 2017

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2025 HSMWorks - Ultimate 2024

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2023

HSMWorks - Ultimate 2022

InfoDrainage - Standard 2025 InfoDrainage - Standard 2024

InfoDrainage - Standard 2023

InfoDrainage - Ultimate 2025 InfoDrainage - Ultimate 2024

InfoDrainage - Ultimate 2023

InfoWater Pro 2025 InfoWater Pro 2024

InfoWater Pro 2023

InfoWorks ICM - Standard 2025 InfoWorks ICM - Standard 2024

InfoWorks ICM - Standard 2023

InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate 2025 InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate 2024

InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate 2023

InfoWorks WS Pro 2025 InfoWorks WS Pro 2024

InfoWorks WS Pro 2023

Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2021 Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2020

Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2019

Infrastructure Design Suite - Premium 2018

Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2021 Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2020

Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2019

Infrastructure Design Suite - Standard 2018

Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2021 Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2020

Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2019

Infrastructure Design Suite - Ultimate 2018

InfraWorks 2025 InfraWorks 2024

InfraWorks 2023

InfraWorks 2022

Inventor 2021 Inventor 2020

Inventor 2019

Inventor 2018

Inventor CAM - Ultimate 2025 Inventor CAM - Ultimate 2024

Inventor CAM - Ultimate 2023

Inventor HSM - Ultimate 2022

Inventor ETO - Developer 2023 Inventor ETO - Developer 2022

Inventor ETO - Developer 2021

Inventor ETO - Developer 2020

Inventor ETO - Distribution 2023 Inventor ETO - Distribution 2022

Inventor ETO - Distribution 2021

Inventor ETO - Distribution 2020

Inventor LT™ 2021 Inventor LT™ 2020

Inventor LT™ 2019

Inventor LT™ 2018

Inventor Nastran 2025 Inventor Nastran 2024

Inventor Nastran 2023

Inventor Nastran 2022



Inventor Nesting 2025 Inventor Nesting 2024

Inventor Nesting 2023

Inventor Nesting 2022

Inventor Professional 2025 Inventor Professional 2024

Inventor Professional 2023

Inventor Professional 2022

Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2025 Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2024

Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2023

Inventor Tolerance Analysis 2022

Lustre 2025 Lustre 2024

Lustre 2023

Lustre 2022

Lustre - transition 2025 Lustre - transition 2024

Lustre - transition 2023

Lustre - transition 2022

Maya 2025 Maya 2024

Maya 2023

Maya 2022

Maya 2024 with Softimage**

Maya 2023 with Softimage**

Maya 2022 with Softimage**

** Autodesk Maya with Softimage의 메인터넌스 플랜 시트에서 전환한 Autodesk Maya 서브스크립션에서만 이전 버전을 사용할 수 있습니다.



Maya - 인디 유저용 2025 Maya - 인디 유저용 2024

Maya - 인디 유저용 2023

Maya - 인디 유저용 2022

Maya Creative 2025 Maya Creative 2024

Maya Creative 2023

Maya LT 2020 Maya LT 2019

Maya LT 2018

Maya LT 2017

Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2020 Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2019

Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2018

Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Standard 2017

Maya 2025 with Softimage Maya 2024 with Softimage

Maya 2023 with Softimage

Maya 2022 with Softimage

Softimage 2015



MEP Fabrication Suite 2020 AutoCAD 2019

AutoCAD 2018

AutoCAD 2017

Fabrication CADmep 2019

Fabrication CADmep 2018

Fabrication CADmep 2017

Fabrication CAMduct 2019

Fabrication CAMduct 2018

Fabrication CAMduct 2017

Fabrication ESTmep 2019

Fabrication ESTmep 2018

Fabrication ESTmep 2017

NavisWorks® Manage 2019

NavisWorks® Manage 2018

NavisWorks® Manage 2017

NavisWorks® Simulate 2019

NavisWorks® Simulate 2018

NavisWorks® Simulate 2017

Point Layout 2019

Point Layout 2018

Point Layout 2017

Revit 2019

Revit 2018

Revit 2017

Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2024 Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2023

Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2021

Moldflow® Adviser Premium 2019



Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2024 Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2023

Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2021

Moldflow® Adviser Ultimate 2019

Moldflow® Insight Premium 2024 Moldflow® Insight Premium 2023

Moldflow® Insight Premium 2021

Moldflow® Insight Premium 2019

Moldflow® Insight Standard 2024 Moldflow® Insight Standard 2023

Moldflow® Insight Standard 2021

Moldflow® Insight Standard 2019

Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2024 Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2023

Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2021

Moldflow® Insight Ultimate 2019

Moldflow® Synergy 2024 Moldflow® Synergy 2023

Moldflow® Synergy 2021

Moldflow® Synergy 2019

MotionBuilder 2025 MotionBuilder 2024

MotionBuilder 2023

MotionBuilder 2022



Mudbox 2025 Mudbox 2024

Mudbox 2023

Mudbox 2022



Navisworks Manage 2025 Navisworks Manage 2024

Navisworks Manage 2023

Navisworks Manage 2022

Navisworks Simulate 2025 Navisworks Simulate 2024

Navisworks Simulate 2023

Navisworks Simulate 2022

Netfabb Local Simulation 2025 Netfabb Local Simulation 2024

Netfabb Local Simulation 2023

Netfabb Local Simulation 2022



Netfabb - Premium 2025 Netfabb - Premium 2024

Netfabb - Premium 2023

Netfabb - Premium 2022

Netfabb - Utimate 2025 Netfabb - Utimate 2024

Netfabb - Utimate 2023

Netfabb - Utimate 2022

Plant Design Suite - Premium 2021 Plant Design Suite - Premium 2020

Plant Design Suite - Premium 2019

Plant Design Suite - Premium 2018

Plant Design Suite - Standard 2021 Plant Design Suite - Standard 2020

Plant Design Suite - Standard 2019

Plant Design Suite - Standard 2018

Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2021 Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2020

Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2019

Plant Design Suite - Ultimate 2018

Point Layout 2025 Point Layout 2024

Point Layout 2023

Point Layout 2022

PowerInspect - Premium 2025 PowerInspect - Premium 2024

PowerInspect - Premium 2023

PowerInspect - Premium 2022

PowerInspect - Standard 2025 PowerInspect - Standard 2024

PowerInspect - Standard 2023

PowerInspect - Standard 2022

PowerInspect - Ultimate 2025 PowerInspect - Ultimate 2024

PowerInspect - Ultimate 2023

PowerInspect - Ultimate 2022

PowerMill - Premium 2025 PowerMill - Premium 2024

PowerMill - Premium 2023

PowerMill - Premium 2022

PowerMill - Standard 2025 PowerMill - Standard 2024

PowerMill - Standard 2023

PowerMill - Standard 2022

PowerMill - Ultimate 2025 PowerMill - Ultimate 2024

PowerMill - Ultimate 2023

PowerMill - Ultimate 2022

PowerShape - Premium 2025 PowerShape - Premium 2024

PowerShape - Premium 2023

PowerShape - Premium 2022

PowerShape - Standard 2025 PowerShape - Standard 2024

PowerShape - Standard 2023

PowerShape - Standard 2022

PowerShape - Ultimate 2025 PowerShape - Ultimate 2024

PowerShape - Ultimate 2023

PowerShape - Ultimate 2022

Product Design Suite - Premium 2021 Product Design Suite - Premium 2020

Product Design Suite - Premium 2019

Product Design Suite - Premium 2018

Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2021 Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2020

Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2019

Product Design Suite - Ultimate 2018

Recap Pro 2025 Recap Pro 2024

Recap Pro 2023

Recap Pro 2022

Revit 2025 Revit 2024

Revit 2023

Revit 2022

Revit 2025 - Generative Design Revit 2024 - Generative Design

Revit 2023 - Generative Design

Revit 2022 - Generative Design

Revit LT 2025 Revit LT 2024

Revit LT 2023

Revit LT 2022

Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2025 Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2024

Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2023

Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2022

SketchBook® Pro 2021 SketchBook® Pro 2020

SketchBook Pro for Enterprise 2019

SketchBook Pro for Enterprise 2018

Structural Bridge Design 2025 Structural Bridge Design 2024

Structural Bridge Design 2023

Structural Bridge Design 2022

TruComp 2019 TruComp 2018

TruComp 2017

TruComp 2016

TruComposites - Standard 2021 TruComposites - Standard 2020

TruComposites - Standard 2019

TruLaser 2019

TruPlan 2019



TruComposites - Ultimate 2021 TruComposites - Ultimate 2020

TruComposites - Ultimate 2019

TruComp 2019

TruFiber 2019



TruFiber 2019 TruFiber 2018

TruFiber 2017

TruLaser 2019 TruLaser 2018

TruLaser 2017

TruLaser 2016

TruNest 2020 TruNest Composites 2019

TruNest Contour 2019

TruNest Multi-Tool 2019



TruNest Composites 2019 TruNest Composites 2018

TruNest Composites 2017

TruNest Composites 2016

TruNest Contour 2019 TruNest Contour 2018

TruNest Contour 2017

TruNest Contour 2016

TruNest Multi-Tool 2019 TruNest Multi-Tool 2018

TruNest Multi-Tool 2017

TruNest Multi-Tool 2016

TruPlan 2019 TruPlan 2018

TruPlan 2017

Vault Basic - Client 2025 Vault Basic - Client 2024

Vault Basic - Client 2023

Vault Basic - Client 2022

Vault Basic - Server 2025 Vault Basic - Server 2024

Vault Basic - Server 2023

Vault Basic - Server 2022

Vault Office 2025 Vault Office 2024

Vault Office 2023

Vault Office 2022

Vault Professional 2025 Vault Professional 2024

Vault Professional 2023

Vault Professional 2022

Vault Workgroup 2023 Vault Workgroup 2022

Vault Workgroup 2021

Vault Workgroup 2020

Vault 2024용 엔터프라이즈 애드온 Vault 2023용 엔터프라이즈 애드온

Vault 2022용 엔터프라이즈 애드온

Vault 2021용 엔터프라이즈 애드온

Vehicle Tracking 2025 Vehicle Tracking 2024

Vehicle Tracking 2023

Vehicle Tracking 2022

VRED Core 2025 VRED Core 2024

VRED Core 2023

VRED Core 2022

VRED Design 2025 VRED Design 2024

VRED Design 2023

VRED Design 2022

VRED Presenter 2025 VRED Presenter 2024

VRED Presenter 2023

VRED Presenter 2022

VRED Professional 2025 VRED Professional 2024

VRED Professional 2023

VRED Professional 2022